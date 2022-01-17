Kim Kardashian Posts Series of Sexy Bikini Photos — and Fans Think Pete Davidson Took Them
Kim Kardashian is the queen of swimsuit snapshots, so it's no surprise that her latest bikini-clad photo shoot is causing a buzz. But fans aren't only talking about her barely-there two-piece; they're busy trying to decode who actually took the revealing photos.
Kardashian, 41, posted a series of three images on Instagram Thursday wearing an ivory string bikini as she posed alongside a picturesque, tropical shoreline.
"Mother Nature 🧜🏻♀️," she captioned the trio of photos, likely a throwback from her Bahamas getaway earlier this month.
In the last photo, a shadow can be seen of a person photographing the SKIMS mogul, leaving fans to speculate in the comments that it is Kardashian's current flame, Pete Davidson, as the new couple kicked off 2022 with a trip to the Bahamas.
"Tell Pete to not get a shadow next time," one commenter wrote, with another fan adding, "The shadow is Pete we all agree right."
Another Instagram user posted, "Me zooming in to see if that is Pete 👀 👀."
Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since October 2021, and although they live across the country from each other (she's in Los Angeles, he's in New York), the couple continues to make plenty of efforts to see each other, including a pre-holiday rendezvous in Staten Island, where they had a romantic dinner and movie date on Dec. 18.
Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.
That outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during Kardashian's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.