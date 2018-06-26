Kim Kardashian Shares Underwear-Clad Selfie 4 Days After Announcing She 'Doesn't Like Them' Anymore

It’s been four days since Kim Kardashian West swore off selfies. She dramatically announced that she “doesn’t like them anymore” and explained that her life is “it’s not all about sitting there taking selfies” but today, her mirror selfies made a comeback.

Kim shared a selfie of herself on Instagram sitting in a closet wearing a teeny gray bra with a string thong with the caption, “WTP”, which some may know as an abbreviation for “What’s The Point?” It’s also an abbreviation for the NSFW track “WTP” (you’ll have to Google that one) off Teyana Taylor’s new album, K.T.S.E. (Keep That Same Energy, which was produced by Kanye West. (Kim is a noted fan and Taylor, who famously starred in Kanye West’s “Fade” music video).

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Despite explaining to ITV’s This Morning that she wants to be more present in her life and slow down on the selfie taking, her caption makes us believe that she may have changed her mind.

“I just — it’s not all about sitting there taking selfies, I just like to live there in real life, I don’t mind pictures but I’m just not on my phone like I used to be,” she said in the interview.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Says She’s Done With Selfies: ‘I Don’t Really Like Them’

Kim previously posted a similar angle of the same selfie pose on her Instagram stories showing the world her “packing” process before she jetted off for Paris Fashion Week.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Last week Kim returned to Paris for the first time since her 2016 robbery for Paris Fashion Week. She and husband Kanye West sat front row at Virgil Abloh’s debut collection for Louis Vuitton at the label’s spring/summer 2019 menswear show.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty

She has never been back since she was held at gunpoint by five burglars who took two cellphones and approximately $10 million worth of jewelry, including a $4 million ring in October 2016.

This time, she kept her accessories very minimal, wearing one simple band on her ring finger, which has become her signature ever since her harrowing experience.