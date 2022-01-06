Kim Kardashian kicked off the new year with one of her signature swimsuit selfies

Kim Kardashian Posts First Swimsuit Selfie of 2022 After Her Bahamas Getaway with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian couldn't help but share a sexy swimsuit selfie after returning from her Bahamas getaway with Pete Davidson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, showed off her famous figure as she sunbathed in a brown string bikini and retro rectangular sunglasses. "sweet sweet fantasy baby," she captioned the sultry photo.

However, Kardashian's swimsuit snapshot may not have been taken during her tropical trip with the Saturday Night Live comedian. An April 2021 issue of Vanity Fair featuring The Queen's Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy on the cover can also be seen in the frame, which could be a hint that the photo was snapped sometime last spring.

Regardless of when it was taken, Kardashian's bikini pic garnered lots of love from her friends on Instagram. Sara Foster left two "😍🔥" emojis in the comments, while Simon Huck added "🔥🔥" himself.

Kardashian kicked off 2022 with Davidson by her side in the Bahamas for a relaxing post-New Year's vacation. The couple, who have been romantically linked since Oct. 2021, were photographed after enjoying a boat trip at the tropical destination on Wednesday afternoon.

Though they live across the country from each other (she's in Los Angeles, he's in New York), Kardashian and Davidson, 28, have made plenty of efforts to see each other, including a recent rendezvous in Staten Island, where the couple had a romantic dinner and a movie date on Dec. 18.

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines when they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

That outing came shortly after they shared an onscreen kiss for a sketch during the SKIMS mogul's SNL hosting debut on Oct. 9.

As the new year kicked off, a source recently told PEOPLE that their relationship is showing no signs of slowing down. "Kim is so into him," the source said about the entrepreneur, who split from Kanye West last January. "[Kim and Pete] are both really cuddly and affectionate with each other."