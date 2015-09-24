Kim Kardashian Posts Crazy-Sexy Photo Shoot from When She Was 3-Months Pregnant, Wears Lots of Latex

Kim Kardashian West stocked a ton of photo shoots to reveal on her new website and app, and the latest one, is the sexiest we’ve seen yet. (And yes, Kim has shared some pretty sexy ones in the past few weeks.)

Shot by Steven Gomillionm, the outdoor photos feature Kim in a ton of latex looks, the star’s fabric of choice. See the racy snaps below.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Aside from posting photo shoots, Kim is also sharing beauty tutorials, the latest on North’s wardrobe and her own shopping list for fans who subscribe to her site and download her app.

In a recent post, Kim got really candid site about her current maternity style, explaining that with baby no. 2, she’s not afraid to own her looks.

“This time around, I know what I like — plus, I am confident and not trying to hide my bump. I actually want to accentuate it,” the reality star, who will welcome a son with husband Kanye West in December, said.

She also explained the question on everyone’s mind: What’s with all those long duster coats?

“And yes, long coats to cover my fat arms and ass,” she said. “It’s such a trip how your body grows and changes, and at the end of the day, you have to wear what you are comfortable in and what you feel good in. I don’t care what the weather is, I will always wear my coats. I am always freezing, so it works out perfectly for me!”

What do you think of Kim’s newly-released photo shoot? Which photo is your favorite? Have you downloaded her app yet?

RELATED VIDEO: Kim Kardashian Reacts to Caitlyn Jenner’s Debut: ‘All We Could Really Ask for Is Kindness and We Felt That’