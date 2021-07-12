The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum also did some promotion for Travis Scott, who shares daughter Stormi with Kylie Jenner

Kim Kardashian Posts Bikini Pics to Be a 'Supportive Sister' to Kendall Jenner's Tequila Brand

Kim Kardashian is showing her support for her family members, one bikini photo at a time!

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, shared bikini pictures on Monday from her Palm Springs family trip posing in a green knit bikini, a thin jewelry belt, and an 818 Tequila delivery truck hat to match while she laying out on the grass.

Kim had a bottle of the tequila brand, which is owned by her sister Kendall Jenner, nearby to promote the brand.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

She also held a can of Cacti — the hard seltzer brand launched by Travis Scott, who shares daughter Stormi Webster, 3, with Kim's sister Kylie Jenner.

"Supportive Sister 8️⃣1️⃣8️⃣ 🌵," the KKW Beauty founder captioned the sexy photo.

Keeping with the theme of family support, Scott Disick commented, "Hot Moma."

Paris Hilton gave Kim three fire emojis in the comments section.

The SKIMS founder's hairstylist Chris Appleton wrote, "We love to see it ❤️🙌."

To show appreciation, Scott's alcohol brand re-posted Kim's photo on its Instagram Story.

Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian | Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The beauty mogul's latest support for Kendall's tequila company, which officially launched in May, comes just weeks after several members of the Kar-Jenner family attended a star-studded launch party for 818 hosted by Jenner, 25.

"Always proud of my sissy @kendalljenner for creating 818," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum captioned a post of her sipping on the drink alongside sisters Kendall, Kylie, 23, and Khloé Kardashian.

kim, kendall, kylie,and khloe Credit: kim Kardashian/ instagram