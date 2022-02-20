Kim Kardashian Poses in Sexy Black Bikini During Night Swim
Kim Kardashian has taken up night swimming.
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, sported a sexy black bikini as she soaked in a pool under the full moon. She shared photos of her nocturnal dip on Instagram Saturday, writing in the caption, "NITESWIM."
She complemented the two-piece swimsuit with black sunglasses and a pair of leather gloves, which she used to give double middle fingers in one photo.
Kardashian's bikini shoot comes after her boyfriend Pete Davidson made his return to Instagram last week. Although he's already accumulated 1.8 million followers, Davidson, 28, has yet to post anything and he's only following two people — Kardashian and Sebastian Stan.
The couple has been romantically linked since they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster last October at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, Calif.
They also shared an onscreen kiss on Saturday Night Live earlier that month when Kardashian made her hosting debut. The pair most recently shared PDA during an early Valentine's Day outing.
Davidson referred to the SKIMS mogul as his "girlfriend" earlier this month during an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) while preparing for the romantic holiday.
"I don't think I've ever had a Valentine's Day thing, really," Davidson said. "So this would be the first year that I'm thinking about Valentine's Day plans, I guess."
A source told PEOPLE last week that Kim's "friends are excited to see her genuinely happy" in her blossoming relationship, adding: "Everyone around her is just happy she's happy."
Kardashian filed for divorce from estranged husband Kanye West, 44, in February 2021, after they got married in May 2014. The former couple shares daughters North, 8½, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint West, 6, and Psalm, 2½.