The SKIMS founder posted a throwback picture of herself posing for the camera in a matching outfit paired with hot pink ice skates

Kim Kardashian Poses in Scrunchie and Pink Ice Skates in Childhood Photo: 'I Still Make This Face'

Kim Kardashian is reminiscing on her childhood.

The reality star, 41, took her followers on a trip down memory lane on Instagram Saturday as she shared a throwback photo of herself as a young girl posing for the camera — along with a reminder that some things never change.

In the snap, Kardashian can be seen rocking a matching ensemble and a scrunchie in her hair while tying up the laces on her stylish, hot pink ice skates.

She commented on her facial expression in the caption, writing, "I still make this face lol."

Her pink skates prove that she has been a fan of the bold shade since her early years. As an adult, the beauty entrepreneur has been pictured multiple times wearing pink ensembles, including during her debut on Saturday Night Live last fall.

Some followers also noticed the resemblance to her kids in the image.

One Instagram user commented, "Chicago is your twin!!!😍❤️," while another wrote, "This photo looks like North 😊."

The mother of four has long been known for her sense of style. However, Kardashian took her fashion to another level at the Met Gala in 2021 after showing up to the glamorous event in an all-black, head-to-toe Balenciaga body stocking.

Speaking to Vogue for the magazine's March cover story, she admitted she initially wasn't convinced on the outfit choice.

"I fought against it. I was like, I don't know how I could wear the mask. Why would I want to cover my face?" Kardashian recalled. "But Demna [Gvasalia, creative director at Balenciaga] and the team were like, 'This is a costume gala. This is not a Vanity Fair party where everyone looks beautiful. There's a theme and you have to wear the mask. That is the look.'"

Gvasalia also explained his opinion on Kardashian's influence in the fashion industry during the interview.

"I think for many, many years, there hasn't been anyone who has redefined the standards of beauty, of feminine beauty, as much as Kim has," he said. "She did something that is very similar to what Marilyn Monroe did back in the day. She redefined our understanding of what beauty is."

So what's the next style phase for reality star turned fashion industry tastemaker? Without ex Kanye West in the picture, Kardashian admitted she's entering uncharted territory.