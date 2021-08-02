Kim Kardashian Shares Cheeky Thong Bikini Photo, Shows Off Her 'Resting Beach Face'

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum put her most famous asset on display in new Instagram photos

Kim Kardashian is kicking off the week with a brand-new butt-baring bikini pic.

Never one to shy away from the belfie pose, Kardashian, 40, flaunted her most famous asset in a sexy black string bikini as she modeled in the sand in a new Instagram post. In one photo, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum faced her backside to the camera to show off the cheeky thong bottoms. And in a second pic, she faced the camera straight-on placing her hands on her head and looking down towards her feet.

She captioned the sultry photos, "resting beach face."

Kim Kardashian beach bikini Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Actress Sara Foster poked fun at herself when she complimented Kardashian's sexy beach photos in the comments. "For the love of god I will never wear a bathing suit next to you. Maybe a wetsuit," Foster said.

Just last week, Kardashian posted some more revealing swimsuit pics as she walked through the water on her "favorite island." The KKW Beauty mogul sported a champagne string bikini top and high-rise bottoms, topped off with a cowboy hat to complete the look.

A few days later, Kardashian resurfaced some throwback photos of herself in the early 2000s, calling herself "Little K."

In the first, a makeup-free Kardashian is taking a dip in a pool that overlooks the ocean, and in the second, she's striking a silly pose in a striped bikini. "OMG baby k," sister Khloé Kardashian wrote, adding two more comments calling the SKIMS founder a "cutie in Cabo."

In early June, Kardashian celebrated her monumental social media mark of 225 million Instagram followers (which she's now surpassed at 240 million) by striking some sexy belfie poses.

"225 MIL LOVE U FOR LIFE," the star captioned the two sexy swimsuit pics snapped at her mom Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home.