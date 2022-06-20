Kim Kardashian Shares More Sexy Bikini Shots After Praising Pete Davidson's 'Content Taking Boyfriend' Skills

Kim shared pics in the same skimpy silver bikini she wore earlier in the week while posing with her Saturday Night Live star boyfriend

Kim Kardashian is bringing the heat.

On Monday, Kardashian uploaded a series of sizzling bikini snaps to her Instagram just days after posing alongside boyfriend Pete Davidson, 28, in the same skimpy ensemble during their tropical Tahitian trip.

The carousel featured the SKIMS mogul, 41, sporting a silver metallic bikini top and coordinating, high-cut bottoms by Body Glove. Black slides and her super-long platinum locks finished off her beach-glam vibes. (She also shared one more shot of herself wearing the more full-coverage bottoms she sported to do stand-up paddleboarding with Davidson in the earlier photos.)

Though the Kardashians star was pictured solo, the snaps were uploaded three days after she posted with the Saturday Night Live alumnus on Friday in what appears to be the same beachy destination.

A selfie-styled pic, taken by Davidson, kicked off the romantic roundup — which saw Kardashian flashing a peace sign while standing on a paddle board in the background.

In the photos that followed, the couple posed together in the crystal clear water, plus videos of Kardashian posing and paddling were included. "Stranded," she captioned the post.

Perhaps, Davidson could be the one behind the camera in the most recent photos, as Kardashian has previously deemed her beau the "best photog" on her Instagram Story the same day the solo snaps were taken, reported E! News.

This wasn't the first time Kardashian approved of the comedian's photography skills. On June 13, the reality star posted a video of her stepping into a super blue ocean as Davidson's shadowy figure could be seen taking the shot.

"He passed the content taking boyfriend test," she captioned the clip.

Kardashian accompanied the Story with another carousel of photos from the trip in a separate post. The upload showed the couple embarking on an intimate canoe ride and included a snap of the pair kissing.

"Beach for 2," she captioned the post, in which they were both pictured wearing matching black swimwear while rocking the same platinum blonde hair.

Kardashian has been dating Davidson since October 2021. Their romance flourished after they shared an onscreen kiss during Kardashian's Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Kardashian continues to co-parent children North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West. She filed for divorce in February 2021 after six years of marriage, and was declared legally single in March.

Recently, a source told PEOPLE that Davidson has "slowly been getting to know" her four kids.