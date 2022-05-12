Kim Kardashian Poses in a Hot Pink SKIMS Two-Piece Featuring a Crop Top and High-Waisted Bottoms

Kim Kardashian is all about the brights.

On Thursday, The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 41, posed for a mirror selfie in a hot pink SKIMS two-piece outfit with a short-sleeved crop top and matching bottoms. She followed it up with a sultry pose of her bending down as she flaunted the look in another snap.

Kardashian kept the caption simple with, "💕 @skims 💕"

She is showing off the neon look ahead of revealing she had fashion anxiety in Thursday's episode of The Kardashians on Hulu amid her divorce from Kanye West, 44, who famously styled the SKIMS mogul during their relationship.

Speaking with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about her ongoing divorce from the 24-time Grammy winner, Kim said she "got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything — down to what I wear."

"Even now I'm having panic attacks like, what do I wear?" Kim explained. "In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL," she added, shouting out her ex for curating her looks for the October 2021 show, which she notably hosted in a hot pink Balenciaga jumpsuit.

Host Kim Kardashian West during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021 Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?" she continued.

"Does it make you nervous? Are you like, 'Is this is a bad outfit?' " Kourtney, 43, asked of the uncertainty.

To accept the WSJ award last November, Kim wore a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection, completing the look with matching gloves, snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry. However, she said that West, 44, called her afterward with criticism.

"He told me my career's over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," the KKW Beauty mogul told Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian departs her hotel en-route for the Wall Street Journal Innovator Awards Credit: Gotham/GC Images

Her hesitancy continued later in the episode as she searched for something to wear to the weddings of her friends Paris Hilton and Simon Huck.

"I definitely see what I like, but I've never really been the visionary," she said of her style in a confessional. "Kanye would come in and be like, 'You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.' That's his love language, it's clothes. I always just trusted in him."

Kim, who filed for divorce from West in February 2021, said that she's still trying to define her own fashion identity after revealing in the premiere episode of The Kardashians that her ex said he wanted "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

"I'm trying to figure out, who am I in the fashion world, or who am I by myself?," she said in Thursday's episode. "I was always 'The Kardashians' with my sisters, and then I was 'Kimye.' Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?"