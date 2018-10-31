Kim Kardashian Poses for Photographer Marcus Hyde Just Days Before His Near-Fatal Car Accident

Splash News Online

Kim Kardashian West’s personal photographer, Marcus Hyde, was reportedly involved in a serious car accident on Monday morning, just days after photographing the star in Bali.

Hyde traveled with the Kardashian family to the Indonesian island and photographed Kardashian posing in a fuchsia velvet bikini on the beach last week, before suffering major injuries in a near-fatal car crash when he returned stateside.

According to TMZ, he lost control of his vehicle while driving in Malibu and went over an embankment. A witness said he went nearly 200 feet down from the road.

TMZ also reports that Hyde suffered seizures after the crash and was airlifted from the scene and transported to the Ronald Regan UCLA Medical Center following the accident.

Upon hearing the news, Kardashian asked fans for prayers for her friend.

Please pray for my friend @MarcusHyde pic.twitter.com/QIctCk8uhv — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 30, 2018

She tweeted a photo of Hyde writing, “I’m trying to find the perfect picture but I don’t want to share them. We were saving these for our book,” she wrote. “Angels are surrounding you. I’m praying so hard for you. Please be ok. Please come back.”

She did share one photo taken by Hyde on their vacation, walking hand-in-hand with daughter North West. “Found this pic from Bali @marcushyde took.”

No more information has been reported on Hyde’s current condition.