When Kim Kardashian West took home the inaugural Influencer Award at this year’s CFDA Awards, she jokingly said, “I am kind of shocked that I am winning a fashion award when I am naked most of the time.” And it seems that she’s making minimal effort to change that.

The KKW Beauty mogul paused from “packing” when she realized it was an opportune moment for a sultry mirror selfie, sporting only an olive-colored bralette with matching thong. She checked herself out in a video posted to her Instagram stories, holding up her phone to slightly cover her face and kneeling in front of a rack of clothing.

The mother of three, 37, has been opting for comfortable clothing, like her head-to-toe Ye merchandise designed by husband Kanye West for his listening party. However, she’s not sacrificing her signature skin-baring style. For example, her crop top (with an open back!) and matching spandex maxi skirt custom designed by Rick Owens for the CFDAs.

“Lately my style has been really chill and my mom would kill me if I wore sweatpants and heels to a red carpet like this,” she told model Candice Huffine on the CFDA’s Facebook live. “So we wanted to do comfy and sexy.”

However, Kardashian West covered up for a meeting at the White House with President Donald Trump to discuss the case of Alice Marie Johnson. (After their talk, the great-grandmother who was incarcerated in October 1996 for a first-time nonviolent drug offense was pardoned and released.)

The reality star sported an all-black power pantsuit — with Vetements stitched into the front of the pants — and a black bodysuit. She added a pop of color to the look by sporting a pair of vibrant chartreuse PVC pumps and wore her hair down with soft waves, proving she can perfectly pull off business chic as well.