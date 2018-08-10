Kim Kardashian Poses in a Bra and Thong As She Asks Fans 'What Should I Wear Tonight?'

Kim Kardashian West wants her fans to help her get dressed!

The reality TV star shared an Instagram of herself on Thursday wearing nothing but a forest sports bra and a thong.

“Hmmm what should I wear tonight?” Kardashian West, 37, captioned the photo, which appears to have been taken in her closet as her entire Yeezy wardrobe can be seen in the background.

As far as “tonight,” we can assume Kardashian West is referring to little sister Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party, which the new mom is having a day before her actual birthday.

Hours before her closet mirror selfie, Kardashian West posted a photo with her sisters from Khloe Kardashian’s 34th birthday celebration in June.

“Sisters about to turn up tonight for Ky’s birthday!!!! *Don’t worry Kourtney included,” Kardashian West captioned the photo poking fun at older sister Kourtney Kardashian’s absence at Khloe’s party and possibly their most recent fight in which Kardashian West called Kourtney the “least exciting to look at.”

Like Kardashian West, Jenner also shared a pre-birthday celebration photo.

After vowing to stop sharing photos of her 6-month-old daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, Jenner surprised fans by posting a new photo with Stormi on Thursday.

“Bringing in my birthday tonight with my most special gift. What was life before you, Stormi,” Jenner captioned the adorable photo of herself sweetly cradling her baby girl.

“I love you my little angel,” Jenner added.

Jenner then shared another photo with Stormi writing, “My heart.”

Jenner’s photo with Stormi wasn’t her only gift to her fans.

The makeup mogul released her annual birthday collection on Aug. 6.

“I can’t believe I’m about to be 21. I also can’t wait to share this collection with you guys. It is definitely the most personal collection that I have done so I hope you guys love it,” Jenner said on her Instagram stories.

“My birthday collections are super special to me because the first collection I ever did was for my 19th birthday so this is going to be my third annual birthday collection,” Jenner added.