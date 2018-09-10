Kim Kardashian West takes her KKW Beauty photo shoots very seriously — she’s posed completely covered in glitter for one, alongside her mom and grandmother for another and even stripped down to her thong for what might have been her most provocative — until now.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and makeup mogul, 37, announced her latest cherry blossom-themed makeup collection by sharing a nude photo of herself shot by Greg Swales where the star’s modesty is barely covered by pretty pink petals as she kneels on a pile of the flowers.

The 15-piece collection, featuring an eye shadow palette, blushes, lipsticks and lip liners, comes in feminine pink and berry hues all inspired by the same flower that Kardashian West used to decorate her baby shower for daughter Chicago earlier this year.

“My new Cherry Blossom Collection is almost here and is inspired by my love for the pretty pink-colored trees (Chi’s baby shower was cherry blossom themed!) 🌸 The collection includes a 10-pan eyeshadow palette, 3 blushes, 8 lipsticks and 3 lip liners in shades of pretty pinks and berries 💕 So excited for you guys to get this beautiful collection !” Kardashian West wrote on Instagram.

According to KKW Beauty’s Instagram account, the line drops on the brand’s website on Friday, Sept. 14.

On a recent episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West consulted with sisters Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian about planning the cherry blossom-themed baby shower ahead of daughter Chicago‘s arrival.

“I really wasn’t going to plan a baby shower, but I think it’s important for North so she starts feeling that it’s coming,” she explained. “A vision came to me about cherry blossoms and that is my favorite thing at the moment.”

“That would be so pretty,” Khloé said. “Yeah I think so too,” Kardashian West replied.

The over-the-top floral arrangements were certainly a hit among Kim’s guests — her then-pregnant sisters Khloé and Kylie Jenner also shared photos of the trees, which were backlit by a pink light once the party began.

“Okay guys, [this is] my baby shower for baby No. 3,” Kardashian West said on Snapchat alongside videos documenting the elegant decorations. “It is a beautiful tea and cherry-blossom forest.”

Khloé shared a series of photos of herself smiling in the entryway which she captioned, “Cherry Blossoms and Tea for baby number three.”