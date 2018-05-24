Kim Kardashian Returns to Platinum Blonde Hair for Wedding Anniversary: 'It's Kanye's Favorite'

Though she went back to her natural dark-colored roots in March, Kim Kardashian West is sporting platinum hair once again for a special reason.

“Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians reality star, 37, announced on social media Thursday, which also marked the couple’s fourth wedding anniversary.

“I am back blonde. Kanye’s favorite is blonde so I did it for our anniversary,” Kardashian West also explained on Instagram Story.

In January, she tweeted that her rapper husband, 40, preferred her blonde hair more than her dark hair. She also revealed that West often helps her make her style distinct. “I always ask his opinion on everything and he always helps me put together my looks,” she wrote.

Kardashian told PEOPLE in 2014 that “Kanye likes the blonde” and at the time asked her when she “would ever go back to blonde. In September 2017, West finally got his wish.

She previously collaborated with go-to hairstylist and colorist Chris Appleton when she made the major hair color change at the start of New York Fashion Week last fall.

In September 2017, Kardashian West debuted her icy blonde platinum hair and joked that she did it with Kanye in mind. “I’d go blonde for that D,” she said on Instagram.

Months later, in February, she followed up the blonde ‘do with a hot pink hue. “Gonna miss the pink,” she said after returning to her brunette roots in March.

The KKW Beauty mogul previously opened up to PeopleStyle about all the added steps she needed to incorporate into her hair care routine after the many different shades.

Went blonde again for my anniversary it’s @kanyewest’s favorite 🔥💋🔥 pic.twitter.com/nvOvPMvJxW — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) May 24, 2018

“I’m not going to lie — being blonde is so high-maintenance! Every few days I use this treatment [Olaplex 3] to strengthen my hair,” she said.

Also on Thursday, Kardashian West shared a never-before-seen photo from their stunning 2014 wedding in Florence, Italy.

“4 years down and forever to go…” she captioned the post. “Thank you babe for giving me our family and caring so much about us. Thank you for inspiring me on a daily, I’m so lucky. I can’t wait for forever… Happy Anniversary.”

The anniversary comes on the heels of a challenging time for the couple, who share daughters North, 4½, Chicago, 4 months, and son Saint, 2.

Two months ago, West dominated the news cycle with Twitter sprees, explosive interviews and a controversial alliance with President Donald Trump. He also revealed that he suffered from an opioid addiction after becoming dependent on the pain medications following a liposuction procedure in 2016.