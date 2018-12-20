It’s always bikini season for Kim Kardashian West.

On Wednesday, Kardashian West, 38, shared an Instagram photo of herself in a glittery pink string bikini.

“I need a spray tan,” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the late night snap.

Of course, her famous figure wasn’t the only thing Kardashian West showed off. The mirror selfie, taken in her accessory closet, also showcased her incredible Birkin bag collection.

The racy selfie comes just one day after Kardashian West shared a BTS look at her latest photo shoot, which featured a very special guest— her daughter North West.

“Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you!” Kardashian West, wrote on Twitter and Instagram alongside a photo set of the duo throwing up peace and rock-and-roll hand signs and posing in loving embraces.

In the snapshots, the mother of three is wearing a pearl-white mini dress while her oldest child is dressed in a knee-length brown ruffled dress, sporting straight hair.

“I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!” the proud mama concluded her post.

As 2019 quickly approaches, fans of the KKW Beauty founder will have to get used to only seeing glimpses of Kardashian West on social media.

Also on Wednesday, Kim along with her sisters Khloé Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner revealed they will no longer be updating their personal apps/websites.

“We’ve had an incredible experience connecting with all of you through our apps these past few years but have made the difficult decision to no longer continue updating in 2019,” Kim, 38, wrote on her site.

“We truly hope you’ve enjoyed this journey as much as we have, and we look forward to what’s ahead.”

Kendall Jenner previously shut down her app last year.

The famous family launched their apps in 2015, with the intent on giving fans an intimate look at their life and an opportunity to see moments not shared on social media or Keeping Up with the Kardashians for a monthly fee.