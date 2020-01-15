Kim Kardashian Says She's 'Always Packing' as She Poses in a Pale Pink Bikini

Kim Kardashian West is thinking pink.

On Tuesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off her assets in a mirror selfie taken inside a closet, where she sat on the floor with clothing strewn about.

For the casual photo op, Kardashian West, 39, wore a pale pink bikini as she leaned to the side, resting her body weight on one arm while holding her phone up to capture the snap. She finished the warm-weather-ready look in a pair of dark shades, her hair pulled into a high ponytail.

“Always packing,” she captioned the post.

Kardashian West wasn’t clear about what she was packing for in her Tuesday caption.

She recently showed off her toned abs in Mexico over the weekend, when she wore an off-white thong bikini while frolicking on the sand.

Over the past decade, the KKW Beauty mogul has never held back from posting her fair share of risqué bikini pics. But as she enters a new phase of her life — as a criminal justice advocate, mother of four and aspiring lawyer — Kardashian West has admitted she’s ready to start cutting back on her sexy swimsuit shoots.

“I guess I just don’t care as much anymore to want to take tons of photos in a thong bikini,” Kardashian West said in a November interview with New York magazine for a cover story that looked back on the last decade of her life. “I think I’m evolving to where I don’t feel the need to want to keep up.”

Instead, when she’s enjoying some time away from work while on vacation, the reality superstar said she prefers to just kick back and relax.

“I actually just want to lay out. I don’t care to take the time out of my day on vacation like I used to, where I’d pull up to the house and I’d see, ‘This is a setup, this is an Instagram pic. Now this is a different setup,’ ” Kardashian West said. “Now I’m just like, ‘Let’s actually live in real time and enjoy it. If we happen to get a photo, great.’ “

Kardashian West and husband Kanye West recently enjoyed a sporty outing, sitting courtside at a basketball game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers on Monday night.

After videos surfaced on Twitter of Kardashian West standing up at the game and screaming as player Tristan Thompson, 28, shot a free throw, fans began accusing Kim of booing.

The mother of four had long been an outspoken critic of Thompson’s relationship with her sister Khloé Kardashian, especially after his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s then-best friend, Jordyn Woods, in February of last year.

But Kardashian West cleared that up on Twitter. “I was there to support him! And was cheering LETS GO TRISTAN!!!! I would never go boo anyone,” Kardashian West wrote in response to a report that questioned her intentions at the match. “I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”