Kim Kardashian Piles on the Jewelry for Sexy Swimsuit Photo Shoot: 'Vitamin Sea'

The SKIMS Founder accessorized her nude monokini swimsuit with a metal silver collar and bracelets while she lounged near a beach to get some "Vitamin Sea"

Kim Kardashian is living her best single life!

The Keeping Up With The Kardashian alum showed off her famous toned figure while lounging by the seaside in a series of pictures she posted on Instagram Tuesday.

Sporting a nude monokini swimsuit, she embellished her sexy ensemble with a large metal silver collar and bracelets as she posed against the backdrop of the tropical locale.

Kardashian, 41, can teach a master class in sexy swimsuit posing, often posting throwbacks of past trips that show off not only her curves, but also her impressive swimsuit collection.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

The mother of four, who was recently declared legally single, simply captioned the post, "Vitamin Sea 🌊 🐚"

It is unclear where Kardashian has been spending her downtime since she did not disclose the location of the magnificent-looking seaside area.

Over the weekend, the SKIMS Founder turned heads during her appearance at Paris Fashion Week as she rocked Balenciaga-branded yellow caution tape wrapped around all her body for the brand's fall/winter 2022 show on Sunday. She finished the ensemble with a pair of black Balenciaga wraparound sunglasses.

The makeup mogul later posed with creative director Demna Gvasalia, who donned a Ukrainian flag shirt while using the show to spotlight Russia's invasion of Ukraine, mirroring his own experience as a refugee of the Georgian Civil War.

"The war in Ukraine has triggered the pain of a past trauma I have carried in me since 1993, when the same thing happened in my home country and I became a forever refugee," Gvasalia, 40, wrote in a statement about the show. "Forever, because that's something that stays in you. The fear, the desperation, the realization that no one wants you. But I also realized what really matters in life, the most important things, like life itself and human love and compassion."

"This is why working on this show this week was so incredibly hard for me. Because in a time like this, fashion loses its relevance and its actual right to exist. Fashion week feels like some kind of an absurdity. I thought for a moment about cancelling the show that I and my team worked hard on and were all looking forward to. But then I realized that cancelling this show would mean giving in, surrendering to the evil that has already hurt me so much for almost 30 years. I decided that I can no longer sacrifice parts of me to that senseless, heartless war of ego," he continued.