Kim Kardashian Shuts Down Rumors She Photoshopped Pete Davidson's Jawline, Provides Receipts

The reality television star clapped back at internet chatter that she edited Davidson's face before posting a photo of the two to Instagram

Kim Kardashian is responding to claims that she photoshopped a picture of her and Pete Davidson on her Instagram — and bringing the receipts.

In a series of Instagram Stories published Tuesday, the 41-year-old reality television star was quick to debunk rumors that she photoshopped a photo of the two taken the night they attended the premiere event of the new Hulu series The Kardashians earlier this month.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The photo Kardashian is referring to features the two out to eat the night of the premiere while gazing off into each others eyes. Since then many have questioned whether Kardashian photoshopped the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star's nose and jawline.

"I didn't realize how much you guys were going to enjoy my photoshop post. If you thought that was good, I have so much more," the Keeping up with the Kardashians star wrote on Instagram stories, referring to the "so dumb" kerfuffle the day before about her possibly photoshopped belly button.

She then shared a news article that compared Davidson's jawline in the photo she posted versus a candid photo of the star, which purported to prove that Kardashian is photoshopping her beau's face for social media.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

"Hmmm," she wrote alongside a confused face emoji, adding "I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!! Snatched to the point u guys thought I photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo! Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."

Defending herself even more in another Instagram Story, Kardashian shared a video of the two cuddling together at the dinner table and wrote, "How do you photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend ... "

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Though in her series of stories, Kardashian did 'fess up to photoshopping her niece True's face over her niece Stormi's "for the aesthetic" (it's hard to explain — read the full explanation here), she has previously spoken out against claims that most of her feed is Photoshopped.

Kim Kardashian Credit: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Most recently, this month Kardashian denied photoshopping her belly button in her latest selfie for Instagram.

She posted a set of selfies while lounging in front of her pool in a set from her clothing line. Kardashian wore a nude lounging bra and a pair of high-waisted shorts under some baggy black sweatpants.

"☀️ Sunday in my @skims ☀️" she captioned the series of pictures.

She followed up the weekend post, responding to some of her critics on her Instagram story on Tuesday as some of her followers left comments speculating she had done some airbrushing on the photos to edit her belly button out of the pictures.

"Come on guys... Seriously! This is so dumb! Claiming I photoshopped out my belly button????" she wrote.