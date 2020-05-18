Kim Kardashian Shoots Herself on Photo Booth at Home as She Models SKIMS New Summer Mesh Line

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

The SKIMS founder continues to find creative ways to promote her shapewear business, modeling at-home for the brand's new Summer Mesh collection launching May 21

In the age of stay at home mandates and social distancing during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the fashion industry is beginning to get creative when it comes to photoshoots — and Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is one of the first brands to embrace the new normal with an at-home shoot taken by the star.

To promote the solution-focused shapewear brand's new Summer Mesh collection launching on May 21, Kardashian West, 39, held a photoshoot by herself at home modeling the lightweight bras, thongs, t-shirts, shorts and bralettes in all five different shades.

Using her expert selfie-taking skills (she did release an entire book, Selfish, filled hundreds of her selfies), Kardashian West hit tons of different sultry poses in the semi-sheer undergarments while lounging on the ground in her Calabasas home. And rather than use FaceTime or a standard self-timer camera to capture her photos, the SKIMS founder went for an old school favorite to get her shot: Apple's Photo Booth.

"Such a fun shoot! I shot this myself on photo booth," the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star captioned the slideshow of photos on Instagram. "Coming soon: @SKIMS Summer Mesh — a collection of easy and effortless pieces made for warm weather. Available in 5 colors and in sizes XXS - 4X on Thursday, May 21 at 9AM PST / 12PM EST."

Kardashian West switched up her accessories for some of her shots by wearing a delicate nameplate necklace while modeling the Onyx-colored designs and layered gold necklaces while in the Clay-colored ones. She also popped on a glitzy diamond grill and showed it off to the camera in a different shot.

Kardashian West's at-home photoshoot comes days after SKIMS launched $8 protective face masks inspired by the brand's signature Solutionwear garments. To help support those who are most affected by COVID-19, SKIMS also pledged to donate 10,000 of its brand-new face masks to four organizations close to its heart — Baby2Baby, Good+ Foundation, LA Food Bank and National Domestic Workers Alliance.

Fans quickly rushed to get their hands on the breathable, ultra-soft masks, which are made of the same material as the SKIMS shapewear, and they sold out within hours of launching on SKIMS.com. But Kardashian West and the brand said they are working hard to make more masks for customers as soon as possible.

"Unfortunately SKIMS Face Masks have sold out today, but we are working with our local partner in Los Angeles to produce more as quickly as possible. The next batch will be available next week — please join the waitlist to receive more details coming soon, and we thank you for your support," SKIMS said in a statement on Instagram.

In light of the coronavirus crisis, in late March Kardashian West announced that SKIMS would be donating $1 million to families affected by COVID-19.

“To support mothers and children in need during this time, SKIMS is committed to donating $1M to families affected by COVID-19. On Monday, we’re restocking the collection we first launched with, and in doing so, are able to help bring relief to those affected by this pandemic,” Kardashian West said in a statement.

“I am so grateful to all of you who have supported SKIMS since we first started six months ago. It’s been a dream of mine for so long, and has only been possible because of your love for what we do. Our six-month anniversary has fallen in the middle of a global crisis so more than ever, it’s our responsibility to give back and do what we can to help others.”