Kim Kardashian Appears to Reveal 'My Girl Is a Lawyer' Tattoo Pete Davidson Got in Her Honor

It looks like Kim Kardashian is ready to show off the new tattoo Pete Davidson got for her!

The SKIMS founder, 41, revealed the Saturday Night Live star's apparent new ink — which says "my girl is a lawyer" — in an Instagram Story shared Saturday afternoon.

The new tattoo appears to be located on Davidson's left clavicle, where he previously had no ink.

Kardashian passed the "baby bar" exam in 2021 after multiple attempts. She recently told Vogue Hong Kong that she dreams "of one day creating a successful law firm."

The Kardashians star admitted to DeGeneres that Davidson "has a few tattoos — a few cute ones that he got" as tributes to her, though one isn't exactly written in ink.

"This one, the Kim one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding," she explained, referencing a "KIM" marking spotted by fans in photos of an alleged text exchange between Davidson and Kardashian's estranged husband Kanye West.

Kardashian noted that Davidson "wanted to do something that was really different" after getting other tattoos to celebrate their relationship.

"First tattoo he got, I was like, 'Oh, so cute. Thank you, oh my God,' you know?" she told DeGeneres. "Second [tattoo] I'm like, 'Oh, that's so cute,' but that's what tattoo people do, right? They get tattoos of what's going on in their life."

DeGeneres later asked, "When you say branding, literally an iron thing went onto his body to brand 'Kim?' " to which she confirmed, "yes."

The talk show host then joked, "You are a brand!" referring to Kardashian's many companies, including KKW Beauty and SKIMS.