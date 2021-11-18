Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Wear Matching SKIMS Pajamas During Comedian's Birthday Celebration
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be in the early days of dating, but he's already a SKIMS fan
Kim Kardashian West can add Pete Davidson to her ever-growing list of celebs who love SKIMS.
Even though Kardashian West, 41, and Davidson, 28, have only been seeing each other for a few weeks, the SNL star was already decked out in the SKIMS mogul's latest loungewear launch.
When the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum celebrated the comedian's 28th birthday at mom Kris Jenner's Palm Springs home, Kardashian West spent a cozy night in with Davidson dressed in the new SKIMS Fleece Sienna Plaid Sleep Set.
Kardashian West matched her man by sporting the same cozy Fleece Plaid Bottoms from the same set as seen in an Instagram photo shared by Flavor Flav. In the pic, Davidson throws a middle finger to the camera while Kardashian West puts up a peace symbol and makes a kiss face. Flavor Flav stands in between Kardashian West and Jenner, who also wears the SKIMS Fleece Sienna Plaid Sleep Set from head to toe.
A source told PEOPLE some details about the birthday bash Kardashian West threw for Davidson on Tuesday.
"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch," the insider said. "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great."
"Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it," the source added.
Kardashian West and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after they spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker in late October.
While there, the pair were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)
Kardashian West previously connected with Davidson when she hosted SNL for the first time last month. In one sketch, the two stars shared an onscreen kiss while playing Disney couple Jasmine and Aladdin.
The KKW Beauty mogul shares children North, 8, Saint, 5½, Chicago, 3½, and Psalm, 2, with ex Kanye West. Since she filed for divorce from the 44-year-old rapper in February, the former couple has focused on co-parenting peacefully.
As for Davidson, PEOPLE confirmed in August that the comedian had split from Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor after about five months together. He was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018, and previously dated Kaia Gerber, Kate Beckinsale and Cazzie David.