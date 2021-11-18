Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Wear Matching SKIMS Pajamas During Comedian's Birthday Celebration

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson may be in the early days of dating, but he's already a SKIMS fan

Even though Kardashian West, 41, and Davidson, 28, have only been seeing each other for a few weeks, the SNL star was already decked out in the SKIMS mogul's latest loungewear launch.

Kardashian West matched her man by sporting the same cozy Fleece Plaid Bottoms from the same set as seen in an Instagram photo shared by Flavor Flav. In the pic, Davidson throws a middle finger to the camera while Kardashian West puts up a peace symbol and makes a kiss face. Flavor Flav stands in between Kardashian West and Jenner, who also wears the SKIMS Fleece Sienna Plaid Sleep Set from head to toe.

A source told PEOPLE some details about the birthday bash Kardashian West threw for Davidson on Tuesday.

"Even when they are on different coasts, Kim and Pete stay in touch," the insider said. "They are getting to know each other better and getting along great."

"Kim loves his spark. He is very funny, entertaining and makes Kim happy. They are still dating and enjoying it. He showers Kim with compliments and she loves it," the source added.

Kardashian West and Davidson first sparked romance rumors after they spent time together at Knott's Scary Farm in Southern California with Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker in late October.

While there, the pair were photographed holding hands on a rollercoaster ride. (Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.)