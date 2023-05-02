Exes Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Have Friendly Run-in at 2023 Met Gala, 9 Months After Split

This year's Met Gala red carpet was filled with familiar faces, including two famous exes.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson arrived separately at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday night to celebrate the highly-watched fashion event.

But once inside the gala, the stars — who called it quits in August 2022 — crossed paths, a photographer snapping them in what appeared to be a friendly chat with musician Usher.

The pics showed Davidson, 29, smiling at Kardashian, 42, as she looked at Usher. She even appeared to reach for Davidson's hand at one point while addressing the comedian.

In honor of the night's theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," both Kardashian and Davidson stuck to the dress code with their ensembles. The SKIMS mogul outfitted in a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry — a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls. The gown took one-dozen artisans 1,000 hours to craft.

Meanwhile, the Saturday Night Live alum sported a casual yet cool look in a Fendi bucket hat, black-out shades and black gloves. He teamed the accessories with a long, black coat detailed with tuxedo-like elements and wore a multi-colored T-shirt beneath.

Usher, Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It was not only a reunion for the exes, but a reunion of sorts for Kardashian and Usher. Last month, the singer, 44, serenaded Kardashian during his Las Vegas residency and performances of his tracks "Superstar" and "My Boo."

Kardashian and Davidson's separate attendances at the event follows both of their last Met Galas, which they attended as a couple last May.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Kevin Mazur/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue; Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

She made headlines by wearing the one-of-a-kind champagne rhinestone gown previously worn by Marilyn Monroe (plus freshly-done blonde hair that took 14 hours to bleach), while he kept it classic in a black suit teamed with sunglasses.

They even showed off their affection, looking adoringly at each other and holding hands. Davidson also gave Kardashian a forehead kiss for the cameras.

Even before hitting the red carpet, Davidson was by Kardashian's side as she prepped for her iconic yet controversial look, accompanying her to her fitting at Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Orlando, Florida from where the dress was borrowed.

Gotham/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians star and King of Staten Island actor were first linked in October 2021 when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time.

After nine months filled with couple's getaways, date nights (including the two's impressive red carpet debut at the White House Correspondents' Dinner last April) and giving fans glimpses inside their romance, Kardashian and Davidson split, PEOPLE confirmed.

"Part of the reason they split was because of their busy schedules," an insider told PEOPLE. "They both travel all the time and it was hard."

Since then, Davidson has been linked to Emily Ratajkowski (from whom he split after nearly two months and was also at this year's Met Gala) and is now with girlfriend and Bodies Bodies Bodies costar Chase Sui Wonders.

Meanwhile, Davidson is set to return to SNL this weekend as a gust host, though the fate of the show remains uncertain due to the writer's strike.