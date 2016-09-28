Fashion month is finally creeping ever closer to its conclusion, but before the infinite parade of models comes to an end, there is one last giant stylish hurdle to overcome, and that’s Paris Fashion Week. A week which also happens to be chock full of some of the biggest names in the industry. And of course, no sartorial season could truly be complete without an international appearance or two from the queen of “nothing to wear LOL,” Kim Kardashian.

Kim jetted into the City of Lights on Tuesday night wearing a black semi-sheer crop top and a pair of track pants from her and her husband Kanye West‘s new, very hush-hush, Calabasas-branded collaboration line with Adidas.

While she has yet to confirm which high-end shows she’ll be making an appearance at the season, we have to assume that the reality star took the trip to Paris to attend her favorite designer and BFF’s fashion show, Balmain, especially considering she and Kanye were the faces of his last collection. But while she was out and about today in the city, she narrowly avoided a run-in with the same man who earlier this week attacked Gigi Hadid. As she walked in, he made a desperate attempt to kiss her on the rear before her bodyguards slammed him to the ground.

Naturally, the Selfish author changed out of her laid-back tracksuit for her walk about town, slipping into something a little more comfortable i.e. flesh-baring. In fact, Kim’s look bears a striking resemblance to something we’ve seen her wearing (or er, not wearing) in Paris before, namely that infamous censor bar selfie.

Image zoom Credit: Marc Piasecki/GC Images

The ensemble appears to consist of little more than a sheer black, belted blazer and skirt worn atop a black bandeau bra and briefs, which considering she’s been on some “sheer nipple vibes” lately is actually a surprisingly prudish ensemble for the mother of two. She finished the look off with a tiny fur pom-pom clutch and strappy nude sandals. But never you fear, we’re sure Kim will be wearing that mono-boob Saint Laurent dress that came down the runway yesterday (or at least something very similar) faster than you can say “There’s no place like Calabasas.”