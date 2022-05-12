Kim Kardashian Says She's Had 'Panic Attacks' from Styling Herself amid Kanye West Divorce

The Yeezy designer famously styled the reality star during the years that they were together

Kim Kardashian is taking a closer look into her closet.

The 41-year-old reality star opened up about having fashion anxiety in Thursday's episode of The Kardashians amid her divorce from Kanye West, who famously styled his wife during their relationship.

Speaking with her sister Kourtney Kardashian about the ongoing divorce proceedings, the SKIMS founder said she "got to a point where I would ask him for advice for everything — down to what I wear."

"Even now I'm having panic attacks like, what do I wear?" Kim explained. "In New York — I will say — he styled me all for SNL," she added, shouting out her ex for curating her looks for the October 2021 show, which she notably hosted in a hot pink Balenciaga jumpsuit.

Host Kim Kardashian West during the monologue on Saturday, October 9, 2021 Credit: Rosalind O'Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

"Then for the Wall Street Journal magazine, I won the innovator award for SKIMS. And I was like, 'How do I wear something that hasn't been pre-vetted first?" she continued.

"Does it make you nervous? Are you like, 'Is this is a bad outfit?' " Kourtney, 43, asked of the uncertainty.

To accept the WSJ award last November, Kim wore a brown leather dress from the SKIMS x Fendi collection, completing the look with matching gloves, snakeskin boots and diamond jewelry. However, she said that West, 44, called her afterwards with criticism.

"He told me my career's over. And then he showed me a picture of Marge Simpson wearing something similar," the KKW Beauty mogul told Kourtney.

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards sponsored by Samsung, Harry Winston, and Rémy Martin Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Later in the episode, Kim searched her closet for inspiration for what she'd wear to the weddings of her friends Paris Hilton and Simon Huck.

"I definitely see what I like, but I've never really been the visionary," she said of her style in a confessional. "Kanye would come in and be like, 'You should do your hair like this. You should do your makeup like this.' That's his love language, it's clothes." I always just trusted in him."

Nearly a year after filing for divorce from the "Praise God" rapper, the star said she's still trying to define her own fashion identity.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Credit: George Pimentel/Getty

"I'm trying to figure out, who am I in the fashion world, or who am I by myself?," she said. "I was always 'The Kardashians' with my sisters, and then I was 'Kimye.' Like, who is Kim K? That is the jump. How do I get there without Kanye?"

On becoming more confident, she continued, "I'm finally stepping out, like, I can do this."

In the premiere episode of The Kardashians last month, Kim revealed that her ex said he wanted "to quit everything and dedicate his life to being my stylist."

"Kanye has always dressed me, he's always styled me," she told sisters Kourtney and and Khloé. "In the early 2000s, he would literally just send me random emails with all these looks and what my style should be … and he'll send me so many reference pictures. So that's always really been our thing."

Kim filed for divorce from West in February 2021, after nearly seven years of marriage. The former couple share daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6 and Psalm, 3.