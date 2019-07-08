Kim Kardashian Says Her Met Gala Corset Left Her with Indentations: 'I Never Felt Pain Like That'

Jaws around the Internet dropped when Kim Kardashian West showed off her ultra-tiny waistline in a custom-made Thierry Mugler “dripping wet” dress at the 2019 Met Gala. While the water-like crystal droplets captured the flash perfectly on the red carpet, the most important part of the look was what the mogul wore underneath: a corset by acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl. And even though the trendsetting superstar looked poised as ever as she posed on the Met’s iconic stairs, Kardashian West admitted that on the inside, she was feeling the discomfort.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” Kardashian West, 38, told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story.

The custom nude corset was tied so tight on her frame, Kardashian West was left with markings on her body after she peeled the piece off at the end of the night. “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach,” she added.

Kardashian West also revealed that wearing the corset required special breathing lessons from Mister Pearl before the Met Gala.

“Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star said on Instagram. “And this was the start of a magical inspiring connection. Stay tuned for more.”

In a behind-the-scenes Vogue video, Kardashian West took fans along as she got fitted in her corset and dress two days before the star-studded event.

It took three assistants to strap her into the bodysuit before Kardashian West could slip into her mini dress that was dripping with crystals. Though she looked loved the way she looked in the design, the star revealed moving freely and sitting likely wouldn’t be an option.

“Okay, so Anna, if I don’t sit down for dinner, now you know why. I’ll be walking around mingling, talking, but I cannot hardly sit,” Kardashian West said in the video, addressing Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Anna Wintour. “I can only like, half sit.”

Though her look turned heads on Met Monday, not all of the attention was positive, as some criticized her tiny corseted torso. While some accused Kardashian West of getting her rubs surgically removed in order to achieve such a distinct hourglass shape, the star told WSJ Magazine that was definitely not the case.

“I don’t even know if that’s possible,” she said.

The reality star’s trainer Melissa Alcantara also came to her defense by explaining that Kardashian West works extremely hard in the gym for her frame.

“To make things clear 1. This dress is corseted BUT 2. Kim trains her ass off 6 days a f— week, she wakes up early af and is dedicated. 3. I paved the road for her but SHE did the work! I love compliments either way,” Alcantara said. “I don’t give a s— about your opinions on her body if you think she fake or not! I see her every morning, I see her train and I see her sweat and I see all the work she does outside of the gym and THAT is commendable!”