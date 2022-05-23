Kim Kardashian's 'P' Accented Manicure Seems to Be a Sweet Nod to Boyfriend Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian is keeping Pete Davidson by her side.
In an Instagram post Sunday, Kardashian, 41, shared a photo of her bright pink manicure, with her ring finger adorned with a sequin 'P,' presumably a reference to Davidson.
Davidson, 28, was not in attendance at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding Sunday, but Kardashian was clearly thinking about him.
While the SKIMS mogul was surrounded by family members in Positano, Italy this weekend for her sister's wedding, Davidson was back in New York City performing his final Saturday Night Live show.
He first joined the acclaimed comedy show in 2014 as the cast's youngest member. He was quickly catapulted into the forefront of comedy and has SNL to thank for his relationship with Kardashian.
The Kardashians star hosted the show for the first time in October and performed a skit with Davidson where the pair kissed while playing Disney's Jasmine and Aladdin.
Kardashian reflected on the moment during an episode of the Not Skinny but Not Fat podcast in April, saying she felt a "little zing" afterwards.
"It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling. I was just like, 'Hmm,' and then I was like, 'Wow, I really haven't kissed anyone else in 10 years, so maybe I'm just like being stupid and it's just nothing and it's just a stage kiss," she said.
Since then, the pair have gone on to make multiple red carpet appearances together, including at the 2022 White House Correspondents' Dinner and this year's Met Gala.
Before sharing a photo of her manicure Sunday, Kardashian also posted an animated video to her Instagram story sharing well-wishes.
"Hiii," text on the screen read, as an animated ghost narrated. "In case you haven't heard this lately, I love you. I love you so f—ing much, and I'm so proud of you — of the big things and the little things and everything in between the big things and the little things."
She later posted a collage of some of Davidson's most memorable appearances on SNL.
Davidson's friend, Dave Sirus, posted a video to his Instagram, sharing a message from the comedian ahead of his final SNL appearance.
"I owe Lorne Michaels and everyone at SNL my life," the caption read. "I'm so grateful and I wouldn't be here without them. I appreciate you guys always having my back and sticking up for me even when that wasn't the popular opinion. Thank you for always believing in me and sticking by my side even when it seemed comical. Thank you for teaching me life values, how to grow up and for giving me memories that will last a lifetime."