See Kim Kardashian Shamelessly Overhaul Khloé's Closet: 'You're Way Too Cool for All of This'

Kim Kardashian West couldn’t help but give Khloé Kardashian‘s closet a refresh when she stopped by for a visit — and she didn’t hold back her feelings about her sister’s wardrobe.

During Thursday night’s season 18 premiere of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kim, who has never been afraid to be vocal about Khloé’s style, went through tons of items in her sisters closet that she thought needed to go. As she pulled out a short-sleeved white midi dress, Kim asked Khloé, “Does this sleeve length bug you? You’re way too cool for all of this.”

Tossing it down into a pile of rejected clothing pieces, Kim continued to sift through Khloé’s clothing. “This color is just really bad,” the KKW Beauty mogul said as she looked at a coral piece. “Okay,” her sister simply replied, seemingly annoyed by Kim’s judgement.

Then Kim pulled out a long sleeved black dress and asked Khloé, “You like this?” The Good American designer answered, “Honestly, they’re just gowns that I have in case of emergency.”

Her sister jokingly quipped, “Well, honey, it would be an emergency if you wore this.”

During the KUWTK premiere, the sisters live-tweeted the episode and joked about how much anxiety each of them gets whenever Kim goes inside Khloé’s closet.

Me going in @khloekardashian closet gives her anxiety but me more I think lol — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

“Me going in @khloekardashian closet gives her anxiety but me more I think lol,” Kim tweeted. Khloé wrote, “So this is when I get anxiety again lol whenever Kimberly goes to my closet my heart starts racing #KUWTK.”

So this is when I get anxiety again lol whenever Kimberly goes to my closet my heart starts racing #KUWTK — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 27, 2020

But it seems like Kim’s days of organizing Khloé’s closet are now a thing of the past. When a fan tweeted “@kimkardashian is forever dragging @khloekardashian’s closet #KUWTK,” the star answered by saying, “I am gonna stop honestly.”

I am gonna stop honestly https://t.co/V42c3hI02w — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 27, 2020

When Kim brought Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian along for a trip to Tokyo in 2018, she didn’t hold back her true feelings when it came to their eccentric outfit choices. “I can’t even eat dinner because I’m so disgusted with my sisters’ crazy outfits that completely don’t go with my look,” she said. “Like, I can’t take it.”

“My sisters look so crazy,” Kim continued. “It’s actually embarrassing. Kourtney with the Japanese-inspired outfit, and Khloé is wearing silver sequins, turquoise eyeshadow, huge chandelier earrings — they’re just like, completely clashing and making my outfit look really bad and they’re ruining everything.”

The next morning, Kim sat down her sisters and didn’t sugarcoat her opinions, point-blank telling them that they looked like “f—ing clowns.”

“I’m not kidding. This is not like, a tourist thing where it’s Halloween, dress up like a f—ing Japanese geisha, unless we’re at a geisha house,” she said. “I just think you’ve got to like, chill. Like, you can be cooler. I’m not telling you guys who to be and what to wear or anything, but I’m telling you who to be and what to wear. It could be time for a fashion overhaul, so that you stay young and relevant.”

Kim also tried to help Khloé reinvent her personal style in 2017 by dressing her in the same off-the-shoulder cream dress that she once wore herself.

“I think I can just help Khloé have more simple style cause her body really is the accessory,” Kim said.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on E!.