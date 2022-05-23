Kim Kardashian Changes into Bejeweled Hot Pants for Kourtney and Travis' Wedding Reception

Portofino, ITALY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian and North West rock a goth-glam look while spotted in Portofino, Italy after Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 22 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*; Mandatory Credit: Photo by Shutterstock (12951167i) Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner arrive for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Wedding, Portofino, Italy - 22 May 2022

Credit: Enrico Di Virgilio / BACKGRID; Shutterstock