Kim Kardashian Changes into Bejeweled Hot Pants for Kourtney and Travis' Wedding Reception
Kim Kardashian had quite the party look in her carry-on bag of tricks for sister Kourtney's Italian wedding weekend.
The Kardashians star, 41, changed into a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants for Kourtney and Travis Barker's Portofino wedding reception on Sunday at Castello Brown, after changing out of her dramatic black Dolce & Gabbana ceremony ensemble.
She layered the sparkly two-piece ensemble over a full-length black spandex bodysuit with a turtleneck, built-in gloves and six-inch stilettos. Kim draped a floor-length billowy black coat off her arms.
Kim previously donned a floor-length black lace dress for the ceremony, featuring built-in gloves. She complemented the look with a thick black choker, adorned with an ornate gold cross pendant featuring jade stones.
Kourtney, 43, and Travis, 46, tied the knot Sunday in their third wedding ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana-owned villa L'Ulivetta, the culmination of a weekend of events. They both wore D&G, the groom in a sleek black suit and the bride in a corseted minidress, paired with a long dramatic veil.
A source told PEOPLE that Kourtney "is really the happiest she has ever been" after the nuptials, adding: "Travis treats her like a queen. Kourtney keeps calling herself Mrs. Barker. It's very cute."
"It was a magical weekend for everyone. Kourtney didn't stop smiling," the insider said. "She loved being surrounded by her family and close friends. She couldn't have asked for a more perfect wedding."
The couple previously had a "practice" wedding last month in Las Vegas, where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated. They were legally married last weekend during an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, Calif., ahead of their lavish Italian destination wedding.
Travis proposed to Kourtney at a beachside hotel in Montecito, Calif. back in October. PEOPLE previously confirmed that the pair was dating in Jan. 2021.