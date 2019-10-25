Ever since Kim Kardashian West was robbed at gunpoint in Paris three years ago, she often goes without her 15-carat Lorraine Schwartz engagement ring from Kanye West and instead wears only a simple gold wedding band. However, certain special occasions call for the star to pull out her massive square-cut diamond, with one being the vow renewal ceremony she and Kanye had to celebrate their 5-year anniversary on May 22.

Kim, 39, shared a sweet moment with son Saint, 3, during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians as she got ready for the ceremony and showed her son the diamond ring that Kanye gave her when he proposed on her 33rd birthday in October 2013.

“Can I tell you something cool? Daddy and me, when we got engaged, Daddy gave me this ring,” Kim said to Saint. “Isn’t that cool? Look!”

Then, Saint asked her how they got engaged, so the reality star told her son the story of Kanye’s extravagant proposal.

“What happened when he gave you it?” Saint said.

Kim explained: “We were actually on a baseball field in San Francisco. Daddy got on his knee and he was playing all this music and he said, ‘Will you marry me?’ And I said, ‘Yes Daddy!’ And so he puts the ring on my finger, and that’s what happens when you get engaged. And that means you want to marry someone.”

Then, the mom of four gave Saint her engagement ring, and the two recreated the proposal with Saint pretending to be Kanye.

“Will you marry me?” Saint adorably asked his mom as he slid the ring on her finger.

“Yes!” she exclaimed.

While the ceremony was not filmed, Kim, who wore a white dress for the occasion, read the opening line of the vows she wrote as a surprise for her husband on-camera.

“You are my husband. You are my best friend. My biggest believer and my one true love,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!