Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey Pose Together at Anastasia Beverly Hills Event The event, attended by stars like Sofia Vergara, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone and Heidi Klum, also served as a 69th birthday celebration for Oprah Winfrey

The stars aligned over the weekend to celebrate Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th anniversary. On Saturday, A-listers among the likes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez and Oprah Winfrey celebrated Anastasia Soare's famed beauty brand during an event in Los Angeles. Other stars also in attendance included Sofia Vergara, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jessica Alba, Sharon Stone, Heidi Klum and Rita Wilson. Lopez, 53, shared a series of photographs on Instagram from the event, captioning her post, "Lovely dinner last night celebrating Anastasia's 25th anniversary 🤍." 

Anastasia Beverly Hills Announces $450K Grant to Support and Mentor Black-Owned Businesses Alba, 41, meanwhile, also shared a carousel of images and videos on her respective account, including a pic of a celebratory Anastasia Beverly Hills' 25th-anniversary kit she got to take home with her. "What a beautiful night celebrating the icon @anastasiasoare for building her incredible brand @anastasiabeverlyhills and paving the way for women to create brands and play by our own rules 💗✨👏🏽," she wrote alongside her post. Vergara, 50, also paid tribute to the event on her Instagram account, sharing a star-studded selfie featuring her famous friends attending the event. "We love you @anastasiasoare happy [anniversary]!!!" she wrote, adding a single gold star emoji. Kim Kardashian's Brow Guru Anastasia Soare Shares a Look Inside Her "Zen" Beverly Hills Home During the anniversary event, Winfrey was also presented with a cake to commemorate her 69th birthday, which occurred a day later. Kardashian, 42, shared a sweet tribute to the TV icon on her Instagram Story Sunday, writing, "Happy Birthday @oprah" alongside a selfie of the two. "[Sharon Stone] said it best last night toasting you that you mean the world to the world! Happy birthday!" the Kardashians star added. She also shared another image of Winfrey's two-tiered birthday cake, which was covered with various fruits and featured long candles. 

Gayle King Celebrates Birthday with Oprah Winfrey — and a Performance from The Temptations Winfrey celebrated her special day Sunday with a post on her Oprah Daily website. "Today, as many of you know, is my 69th birthday. For me, it is such a reward to be turning 69 and to be strong and healthy," she wrote. "This time last year, I was getting over a double knee operation, and now I have never felt better," Winfrey continued. "As I turn 69, I choose not to focus on the number. For me, the number has always just been a marker. Instead, I choose to celebrate the time I've spent living, taking note of all the shifts, the wins, the accomplishments, how much I've grown over the past year and I look forward to all that is to come." She added, "Next year I'm going be turning 70. Where do I want to be by the time I hit 70? What do I want to accomplish this year? How do I want to feel? May I suggest you think about these things, too? And as I've said, with each birthday, you get to decide whether to mark it as the end of your greatest days or the beginning of your finest hours." "I choose the latter and hope that you do too because each trip around the sun gifts us with a new beginning," Winfrey said.