Kim Kardashian Says She Loves 'Starting Something New' as She Renames KKW Brands

Kim Kardashian will update her brands KKW Beauty, KKW Skin and KKW Fragrance to create "one beauty brand," she said on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast

Kim Kardashian is sharing the reason behind the shift in her namesake brands.

The reality star and beauty mogul, 41, appeared on the Tuesday episode of the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, where she explained to host Amanda Hirsch why she is changing the name of her KKW brands.

As fans know, Kardashian founded KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance, and KKW Skin, but shut down KKW Beauty in August and announced a KKW Fragrance rebrand earlier this month.

When Hirsch asked Kardashian to elaborate on her rebranding plans for her KKW lines, Kardashian said, "Everyone thinks like, 'Oh my God, it's just to get the 'W' off,'" — referring to the last name West, which Kardashian took when she married her estranged husband, Kanye West.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021. The couple shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

But Kardashian insisted to Hirsch that dropping the "W" is not the reason behind her brand makeover, telling the podcast host, "That's not it."

Instead, she explained, she is updating her companies to make an easier shopping experience for her customers.

"What I really wanted to do was, I felt so bad that the customer had to go from KKW Beauty, then would go to KKW Skin, then would go to KKW Fragrance — that's shipping costs at three different websites. And I felt so bad. And then Skims, you know what I mean? So I wanted one beauty brand."

"It'll just be my beauty brand where you can [buy] everything beauty," she added, of company's future. "It's like starting my own brand. You know, like a new brand and that makes me so happy. It's just like, I love the process of the whole thing of starting something new."

Kardashian's comments days after KKW Fragrance shared a statement from her on April 1 announcing the website would be shuttering.

"On May 1st at midnight, KKW Fragrance will be shutting down the website so that we can relaunch fragrance in the future under a brand new name — and under a new web store where you can purchase from all beauty categories under one site," a statement posted to the KKW Instagram account read.

"Fragrance as many of you know is deeply personal for me," the statement continued. "I put my heart and soul into every bottle, and I'm so incredibly proud of every KKW Fragrance product and collaboration that we have launched since Crystal Gardenia in 2017."