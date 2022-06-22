"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," says Kim Kardashian of her new skincare line, SKKN

Kim Kardashian on Her New Skincare Line and Embracing Her Age: 'I'm So Much Happier in My Skin'

Kim Kardashian announced the launch of her new skincare line SKNN by Kim in partnership with COTY

Kim Kardashian is embracing her age — and not looking back.

"There is nothing I would trade to go back to who I once was," the 41-year-old mom of four shared exclusively with PEOPLE. "The wisdom that I have now, I don't care how young I looked. I am so much happier in my skin now."

That's in part thanks to the diligent routine Kardashian abides by when it comes to self-care. The reality star mogul, whose new skincare line, SKKN, is available now, says her inspiration for the line was the exact process she uses at home.

Credit: Hannah Tveite

"I wanted it to be as authentic as possible," Kardashian said of SKKN, which consists of nine products including a scrub and oil drops. "It's very rare that I don't stick to it, because if you want a result, you have to put in the effort. There are obviously times when I'm tired, especially being a mom, but I've made it a priority. And it doesn't take as long as you would think!"

And when it came to developing the line, Kardashian — who has been dating Pete Davidson since October — got plenty of input from friends and family, including 9-year-old daughter North.

"North loves serums and oils and I let her play with all that stuff," she said. "And I tried it on my mom and my grandmother and all of my friends. There is really no age cap."

The SKIMS founder also acknowledged the importance of taking time for herself, as challenging as it can sometimes be.

"It's really really rare that I can get in my room and lock the door and say, 'I need 20 minutes,'" said Kardashian, who also shares Saint, 6, Chicago, 4 and Psalm, 3, with ex Kanye West.

"Someone always needs me. Even if I'm getting a massage, the kids will try to jump on the table," she added. "I try to take moments for myself in the morning before everyone gets up. But there is beauty in the chaos!"