Kim Kardashian Admits She Was 'Embarrassingly Obsessed' with Fame: 'Money Was Always the Goal'

After more than a decade in the spotlight, Kim Kardashian West has become one of the most recognizable faces on the planet. But long before the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, had hundreds of millions of fans following her every move on Instagram, television and Twitter, she admits she was “obsessed” with becoming famous.

During a candid interview with husband Kanye West, 42, for the September cover of Vogue Arabia, Kardashian West opened up about her feelings on fame.

“Money was always the goal but I was obsessed with fame, like, embarrassingly obsessed,” Kardashian West said. “I do agree that fame can be addictive. But now, my focus has shifted.”

With 16 seasons of KUWTK under her belt (and the premiere of its seventeenth season less than two weeks away), Kardashian West has shared marriages, babies, breakups and a messy divorce with the public — and doesn’t regret any of it.

“Even in my darkest of times I don’t regret putting myself out there for the world to see,” she said in the new interview. “People have shared with me over the years how much it has helped them to feel less alone when dealing with their own adversity.”

The star added: “I love having a voice and I appreciate the platform that I have been given, even though I do wish I could have more privacy at times.”

Now, Kardashian West is focusing all of her energy on prison reform as she prepares to take the bar exam in 2022, with the ultimate goal of making criminal justice her purpose in life.

“My dad always taught me that hard work is really important and to really commit to things,” she said during an episode of KUWTK . “So my goal would be in like, 10 years, to give up being Kim K and just focus on this and be an attorney and fight for so many deserving people.”