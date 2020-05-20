The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put on an eye-popping display in revealing chaps

Kim Kardashian Gets 'All Dressed Up with Nowhere to Go' in NSFW Chaps and a Bra

The 39-year-old star posted a series of photos posing in front of one of her cars still wearing the wavy blonde wig along with a pair of crotchless beige chaps on the bottom. Kardashian West kept things cheeky by modeling white briefs that were completely visible through the cutouts and only a triangle bra on top. She accessorized the look with some black oval frames and clear heels.

"All dressed up with nowhere to go," the SKIMS founder captioned the steamy photos.

In another photo shot from a side angle, Kardashian West crouched low to the ground which had a portion of her butt cheek completely visible to the camera.

"ThIs‼️‼️‼️🔥🔥," Kardashian West's close friend La La Anthony commented on the photos.

Since the mom of four has been staying at at home amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, she said it’s been a handful taking care of daughters North, 6, and Chicago, 2, and sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 10 months, with husband Kanye West.

“There are so many days I don’t even brush my hair or get to shower, as it’s a different type of task when you’re now having to homeschool your kids and figure it all out,” the star said.