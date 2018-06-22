Kim Kardashian West is the undeniable queen of selfies. She takes them in the mirror, in her bed, and pretty much everywhere else. In fact, Kardashian West has snapped so many images of herself, that she’s released an entire book filled with them. But the world as we know it is about to change — because the fashion and beauty icon has decided to step away from her favorite pastime.

In an interview with ITV’s This Morning, Kardashian West revealed the sudden change in her photo-taking ways — and explained that the reason for this surprising move is because she wants to be more present in her everyday life.

“I don’t take selfies anymore. I don’t really like them. I just it’s not all about sitting there taking selfies, I just like to live there in real life, I don’t mind pictures but I’m just not on my phone like I used to be,” she said.

And the star also added that despite her ubiquitous media presence, her children aren’t aware that she’s famous.

“It’s pretty intense, but at home I’m not known,” she said. “My kids have no clue what’s going on. So I don’t really feel it — I spend most of my time at home.”

Kardashian West was spotted in Paris on Thursday, where she attended designer Virgil Abloh’s first Louis Vuitton fashion show with her husband Kanye West and her sister Kylie Jenner. It was the star’s second visit to the city where she was robbed at gunpoint in 2016. However, that didn’t stop her from enjoying herself, a source tells PEOPLE.

Kardashian West “seemed in a good mood” and was “absolutely not” afraid, the source says. As for her security,”there were guards around her but not a huge contingent,” the source adds. “It was almost normal, but there was some tension you could feel.” However, “it didn’t seem exceptional or excessive.”