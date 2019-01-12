Kim Kardashian Shows Off New Diamond Cross Grill, Her Most Flashy Since Paris Robbery

New year, new bling!

Kim Kardashian West showed off the latest addition to her sizable grill collection on Friday, posting a close-up image of her newest diamond accessory on social media.

In the image, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 38, opens her mouth to give fans a better look at the jewelry piece, which consists of diamonds on her lower teeth and a small diamond cross between her top two front teeth.

“New grillz,” the KKW Beauty mogul, who is expecting her fourth child — and second son — with husband Kanye West, via surrogate, appropriately captioned the snap on Twitter.

Kardashian West has slowly started adding opulent accessories — including diamond grills — back into her wardrobe more than two years after getting robbed of $10 million worth of jewelry at gunpoint in Paris and toning down her look.

However, this latest addition to her collection appears to be her most flashy yet.

In addition to scoring a “KIM” diamond grill, the reality star got her mouth molded in November for a new custom diamond and gold grill made by jewelry designer Dolly Cohen.

The reality star captioned the setup, “late night visit,” as the completed grill laid on the countertop.

Kardashian West first broke her no-jewelry rule in January 2018 when she showed off a new grill on her Snapchat and Instagram Stories.

Before then, the last time Kardashian West wore a grill — and posted about it — was days before she was robbed in Paris.

Although the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star first said she didn’t know if she would ever wear jewelry again following the Paris incident in October 2016, a source previously told PEOPLE that while the robbery “irrevocably” changed her, Kim “is still going to be herself.”

“She was toned down and out of the public eye after the robbery, but eventually she realized she needs to live her life,” the insider said. “She has fun with fashion and style, and yes, it’s part of her image — to be glamorous and push boundaries. So she’s going to do it.”