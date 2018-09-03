Kim Kardashian Bounces on Trampoline in Tiny Neon Yellow String Bikini and Oversize Sunglasses

Kim Kardashian Instagram

Kim Kardashian West‘s having some fun in the sun this Labor Day weekend.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 37, flaunted her toned body after revealing she’s lost 20 lbs. while bouncing on a trampoline in the backyard with son Saint West, 2½, nephew Mason Disick, 8, and sister Kendall Jenner, 22.

Kardashian West continued her love for wearing neon clothing by sporting a teeny tiny vibrant chartreuse string bikini in the series of Instagram story videos she shared throughout the day on Sunday.

Jenner went for similar vibes as her older sister by wearing a matching neon green one-piece swimsuit while the family bounced around.

Neon yellow-green has been Kardashian West’s color of choice lately. The KKW Beauty mogul stepped out in Miami wearing a bright green wig, attended 2 Chainz’s in a neon yellow dress, sported a neon pedicure in Turks & Caicos and even received a neon green Mercedes G series SUV as a surprise gift from husband Kanye West.

It appears she’s passed on her love of the bright color to her sisters too. Kylie Jenner wore a neon yellow two-piece bikini this weekend while sunbathing with daughter Stormi Webster and Kourtney Kardashian was photographed in another brightly-colored swimsuit during her girls’ trip to Mexico last week.

While enjoying the last weekend of summer in her bright bikini, Kardashian West also pulled out her oversize aviator sunglasses after sporting slim, Matrix-inspired shades for months.

Earlier this year on an episode of KUWTK, Kardashian West said her husband suggested she wear teeny tiny sunglasses instead of her once-signature large frames.

“[Kanye] sent me a whole email like, ‘You cannot wear big glasses anymore. It’s all about tiny little glasses.’” Kardashian said on the episode, where she wore a skintight bodysuit, black leather mini skirt and tiny frames that she said were hand-selected by her husband. “He sent me like, millions of ’90s photos with tiny little glasses like this.”