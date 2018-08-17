Kim Kardashian Rocks a Neon Green Wig Out in Miami — and 'Had to Get' a Lamborghini to Match

Kim Kardashian West brought a whole new meaning to the term “going green” on Thursday night as she hit the town with friends in Miami, Florida.

The 37-year-old reality star was photographed out in South Beach driving a neon green Lamborghini — which she revealed she “had to get” to match her neon green wig!

While Kardashian West has previously admitted an aversion to wigs — telling momager Kris Jenner on an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in February that, “I don’t like wigs, they’re just not for me, I need my real hair” — she explained to her Instagram story viewers Thursday night that she made an exception for her night out.

“I have a neon wig on. You know how I feel about wigs too, but I’m doing it,” she said. “Neon!”

Her wig — a long, Cher-hair style — wasn’t exactly easy to keep up with, either.

“Such high-maintenance hair,” Kardashian West said on Instagram as she posed for bathroom selfies with Real Housewives of Miami alum Larsa Pippen and hairstylist Chris Appleton. “But it matches Chris’ shirt.”

It also complimented Kardashian West’s dress, a micro-mini metallic silver number which she paired with clear plastic pumps.

Kardashian West only got into the luxury vehicle after dinner at contemporary steakhouse Prime 112 (where she snacked on fried oreos, among other things).

Prior to that Kardashian West shared video of herself driving a white Ferrari convertible with red interiors. “I’m driving in Miami,” she said. “If anyone knows me, they know I love to drive.”

Kardashian West’s night out comes after a sun-soaked day on David Grutman’s yacht, cruising along Miami (in a skin-tight pink Chanel bodysuit).

On board with her was 2-year-old son Saint West, who adorably wore a captain’s hat, and daughter North, 5.

Saint also recognized his father Kanye West‘s song “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” when it came on the radio.

“Who’s singing this?” Kardashian West asked Saint on her Instagram story, her son responding “Daddy” without any hesitation as his mom continued to rap the lyrics.

Shortly after, Kardashian West posted another clip of herself listening to “Homecoming” by West, but this time with North.