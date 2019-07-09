Kim Kardashian Shares Video of the Collagen-Boosting Laser Treatment That Keeps Her Neck Youthful

Kim Kardashian has never been shy about sharing the intimate details of her skincare routine. From the countless videos detailing her struggle with psoriasis to the perfecting results of her newly launched KKW Beauty Body Makeup to vampire facial selfies, the mother-of-four mogul has shown her fans just about every expensive and extensive treatment the beauty world has to offer. Now, the star, who turns 40 next year, has shared her latest laser treatment – and it’s not on her face.

On Monday, Kardashian-West, 38, gave her Instagram followers a behind-the-scenes look at her neck laser treatment while at the Skin Thesis skincare clinic in West Hollywood, a go-to spot for her. The star tested out Skin Thesis’ 4D Tightening Laser, which she wrote builds collagen from the inside. According to the clinic’s Instagram, the treatment uses a 4D laser called Fotona4D that stimulates collagen, remodels the skin and adds volume without injectables.

Image zoom

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Image zoom Kim Kardashian/Instagram

RELATED: We Tried It: Kim Kardashian’s $3,000+ Beauty Routine

The first story Kardashian-West posted showed her sporting white glasses while the aesthetician zapped the inside of her mouth toward the corners of her lips. Then, in true KKW fashion, she posted a close up of the laser on her neck. “The neck is key,” she wrote.

Kardashian-West has also been seen at Skin Thesis getting treatments like their Golden Cocktail Facial, which uses botox, serums, antioxidants and growth factors to improve issues like pore size, acne scarring and wrinkles. The facial starts at $650, according to the clinic’s menu.

The inside look into the star’s laser treatment comes only two weeks after the launch of her KKW Body Makeup line, which she created to help conceal her psoriasis. And as her beauty business continues to grow, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before KKW expands into the spa space. Kardashian Health Klub 2020, anyone?