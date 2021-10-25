Kim Kardashian Named WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Brand Innovator for Upcoming Innovator Awards

The mom of four is being honored for her success with shapewear and lingerie brand SKIMs, and tells WSJ. Magazine she's a proud workaholic

Just over two years after launching SKIMs, Kim Kardashian West is being recognized for the shapewear and lingerie brand's success.

WSJ. Magazine is holding its annual Innovator Awards on Nov. 1 and has named Kardashian West, 4`1, the 2021 brand innovator, recognized for building SKIMs into a brand valued at over $1 billion. In the accompanying interview — on newsstands Nov. 13 — the reality TV star also reveals an upcoming SKIMs collaboration with Fendi.

West — the first of eight honorees to be revealed — admits that part of her success is the result of her workaholic tendencies, acquiescing to WSJ. Magazine, "I know, I know, I am." She explains, "I get a lot of my work ethic from my dad [late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr.]."

Kim Kardashian and Kim Jones Kim Kardashian West and Kim Jones | Credit: Annemarieke van Drimmelen for WSJ. Magazine

"My days are completely micromanaged to the minute," Kardashian West tells the outlet of managing SKIMs, her beauty lines, filming her family's new Hulu reality series, studying for the Bar Exam and many other ventures. "In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and SKIMs, constantly, I'm always in fittings and fabric meetings. My days are pretty full. ... And that's. I love to be home; I love my weekends at home."

Still, the mom of four doesn't envision herself ever slowing down. "I don't see me floating on a yacht," she says in the interview. "I think I'll always feel good when I'm working."

In fact, she acknowledges that some people expect her to take over when momager Kris Jenner finally retires from helming the family's business deals. Kardashian West says she's already involved in most negotiations.

"We've talked about it. I would assemble a team of people to take over," Kardashian West says. "I hope it doesn't happen for a really long time, because I'm really busy."

Kardashian West was an obvious fit for this year's Innovator Awards, WSJ. Magazine Editor in Chief Kristina O'Neill tells PEOPLE.

"This year's lineup of Innovators are a reminder that some of the most powerful voices are ones that refuse to accept the status quo," says O'Neill. "Kim Kardashian West represents a more inclusive approach to fashion that women everywhere have been longing for — and she's just one of eight extraordinary honorees we can't wait to celebrate on November 1st."

The Innovator Awards — which have been presented for 10 years — honor inspiring talents from a variety of cultural pursuits. Following up last year's all-virtual Innovator Awards, WSJ. Magazine is again premiering a virtual 2021 presentation on the same night as the in-person ceremony in New York City, premiering on Nov. 1 at 8:00 p.m. EST.