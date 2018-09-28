Fashion Jackpot! Kim Kardashian's Dollar Bill-Covered Trench and Boots Is Right on the Money

PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Money talks for Kim Kardashian West.

The KKW Beauty mogul, 37, stepped out to toast to the success of her friend Anastasia Soare, the brow guru who founded Anastasia Beverly Hills. TPG Capital purchased a stake in Soare’s company over the summer, and Kardashian West hosted a celebration at the restaurant Delilah in Los Angeles in honor of the business deal last night.

Kardashian West, whose own empire is worth an estimated $350 million, was decked out head-to-toe in dollar bills, wearing a vintage Jeremy Scott money-covered trench coat and matching boots along with a crystal-covered $3,995 Judith Leiber money purse for the party.

wowcelebritytv/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Before heading out, Kardashian West snapped her look from inside her massive closet (filled with handbags and plenty of Yeezy shoes). She said, “What do you do you do when your friend sells her company for a couple billion? You wear a full money fit and throw her a party. Okurr!”

Looking for more style content? Click here to subscribe to the PeopleStyle Newsletter for amazing shopping discounts, can’t-live-without beauty products and more.

Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Splash News

The star’s younger sister and fellow makeup mogul Kylie Jenner joined her for the party wearing a simple little black spaghetti strap dress. Jenner also carried a $5,495 Judith Leiber lipstick clutch, an accessory that Kardashian West gifted her (which Jenner revealed in a tour of her (insane) handbag collection in August).

RELATED PHOTOS: UPDATED! Everything Kim Kardashian West Has Ever Said About Her Butt

GAMR/Maciel/BACKGRID

The sisters also have some of their own exciting beauty news coming down the pipeline, too.

The Instagram account Trendmood1 uncovered a photograph of Kardashian West and Jenner posing with matching bobs and bodysuits for a shoot. Fans speculate that it will be another collaboration between KKW Beauty and Kylie Cosmetics.

The sisters previously worked together on a limited edition line for Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics brand in April 2017 before Kardashian West launched her own brand in June 2017.

Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kardashian West and Jenner developed a four-piece nude liquid lipstick collection inspired by the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s personal aesthetic.

“My makeup looks definitely put me in a mood, definitely give me different personalities,” Kardashian West said at the time of the launch. “I wanted to do all nude shades because that’s really all that I wear. So I have so many different shades of nudes that I wear, so I just wanted to, you know, bring them into our collection.”