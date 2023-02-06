Kim Kardashian Models SKIMS Valentine's Day Collection in Sultry Selfies on Instagram 

Kim Kardashian is showing off her new sexy SKIMS!

The SKIMS founder shared a series of selfies on Instagram over the weekend modeling a sexy piece from the brand's Valentine's Day collection.

In the three sultry photos, the 42-year-old is modeling a SKIMS Lace Trimmed Silk Teddy in neon orchid, featuring a peekaboo cutout showcasing the star's toned stomach. The lingerie is bubblegum pink silk with a darker pink lace trim.

Kardashian is laying with her body propped up with one arm In the first and third pics in a closet full of all-black clothes, really making her bright lingerie pop.

She's sitting on her knees in the second selfie, showing off the full teddy — and her toned tummy — this time in a closet with colorful clothing in the background.. A kissy face in the second and third photos brighten the mood, though she opts for a very stoic look in the first.

"💕❤️ Shop @skims Valentines Collection 💕❤️," she wrote alongside the carousel of selfies.

Kardashian's post comes just a couple weeks after SKIMS featured White Lotus actresses Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco in its Valentine's Day Campaign.

In the pink-hued video for the Valentine's Day collection, the two Italian actresses are shot whispering in each other's ears and giggling while wearing new pieces from the brand. After exchanging some words for no one else to hear, Tabasco says in Italian, "Tutti indossano SKIMS," and Grannò follows in English with, "Everybody's wearing SKIMS."

Another campaign image shows the two side by side, Tabasco in the Fits Everybody Skimpy Scoop Bralette and Cheeky Brief in Petal Print and Grannò in the Fits Everybody Bandeau and Boyshort in Petal Print. Tabasco is holding a giant heart-shaped lollipop in one hand and Grannò's heel in the other as they both look directly into the camera. In another image, Grannò models the same lingerie Kardashian wore in her post.

Since its founding in 2019, Kardashian has built SKIMS into a billion dollar business. In January 2022, the shapewear and loungewear brand was valued at $3.2 billion, a doubled increase from its $1.6 billion value in April 2021, according to Bloomberg.

In October 2021, Kardashian was also named the 2021 brand innovator at last year's WSJ Magazine Innovator Awards for her work on SKIMS.

That's not all Kardashian is doing. In addition to her SKIMS brand, the entrepreneur is expanding her empire with a new investment endeavor.

In September, she announced the launch of a new private equity firm, SKKY Partners, with her former partner at Carlyle Group Inc., Jay Sammons, who's had a longtime relationship with Kardashian and her mom/fellow business woman Kris Jenner.

As reported by The Wall Street Journal, the firm will make investments in consumer-media and media business, consumer products, luxury, hospitality and digital commerce and media. They've not made any investments as of yet, but plan to do so later this year. They also plan to fundraise shortly through institutional investors.

For Kardashian, the firm is a chance to work closely with entrepreneurs to help build their businesses. She told WSJ that she hopes to bring her own business experience to assist others with growing their companies.

"The exciting part is to sit down with these founders and figure out what their dream is," the Kardashians star said. "I want to support what that is, not change who they are in their DNA, but just support and get them to a different level."