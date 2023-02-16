Kim Kardashian Models New Sexy SKIMS Swim Collection with Alien Co-Stars — See the Spacey Snaps

Kim Kardashian is about to touch down on the swimwear scene with a stellar collection.

The 42-year-old SKIMS creator stars in her brand's new swimwear campaign for what she promises to be the label's "biggest launch ever." And Kardashian tapped some alien friends to pose alongside her in the spacey photo shoot.

Directed by Harmony Korine, the campaign shows Kardashian and her other-worldly crew modeling a variety of looks styled with selections from SKIMS' upcoming swim line, including neon swimsuits, sexy cover-ups and accessories, plus re-launches.

Harmony Korine for SKIMS

In one set of images, the entrepreneur and mom relaxes on a lounge chair wearing a neon green one-piece with a midriff cutout. The aliens (a.k.a. humans who seem to be covered with alien-looking masks) stand in the background dressed in different suits in the same color.

There's also a garage scene that sees Kardashian leaning against a yellow sports car as she flaunts her curves in a skimpy dark brown two-piece set. Meanwhile a group of bug-eyed species wear sexy summertime ensembles.

The reality television star teased the upcoming drop on Instagram with photos spotlighting her gray-hued selections.

"I know you guys have been waiting… @SKIMS Swim is finally coming back! Get ready for our biggest launch ever with all-new out of this world styles and colors you have to see to believe, plus the return of sold-out favorites on February 21," she captioned the post.

Harmony Korine for SKIMS

It's no secret that Kardashian loves to go big or go home when it comes to SKIMS.

For its Valentine's Day campaign, the mogul recruited The White Lotus actresses Beatrice Grannò and Simona Tabasco to pose in sultry lingerie-like pieces. And for the holidays, she turned a SKIMS photo shoot into a family fair for Snoop Dogg and his wife, children and grandchildren, all of whom modeled the Cozy Collection.

Harmony Korine for SKIMS

Just two years after debuting the brand in 2019, Kardashian was honored as WSJ. Magazine's 2021 Brand Innovator at its annual Innovator Awards.

In an accompanying interview, the tastemaker opened up about how she runs her businesses.

"My days are completely micromanaged to the minute," she told the outlet of overseeing her jam-packed career. "In order to get away from the kids, I will go into my office at my house and study. And then working on beauty and rebranding and SKIMs, constantly, I'm always in fittings and fabric meetings. My days are pretty full. ... And that's. I love to be home; I love my weekends at home."

On her drive and ambition she noted:"I get a lot of my work ethic from my dad [late attorney Robert Kardashian Sr.]."