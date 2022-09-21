Kim Kardashian Models Rhinestone Two-Piece She Wore to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Wedding

Kim Kardashian is reliving a major fashion moment!

The Kardashians star, 41, shared a series of photos of herself wearing a two-piece that included a jeweled bustier and matching hot pants.

She paired the look, posted to Instagram Tuesday evening, with black heels and an oversized black coat with billowy arms, her hair styled in a chic updo.

Paris Hilton was among the first to comment on her friend's ensemble, writing "Gorgeous" along with a heart-eyes emoji.

If the look feels familiar to fans, it may be because it's the same outfit Kim wore to Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding in May.

The reality star initially donned a floor-length black lace dress for the ceremony, featuring built-in gloves. She complemented the look with a thick black choker, adorned with an ornate gold cross pendant featuring jade stones.

But for the wedding reception, Kim changed into the look she posted on her Instagram, though she styled it differently.

She layered the sparkly two-piece ensemble over a full-length black spandex bodysuit with a turtleneck, built-in gloves and six-inch stilettos. Kim also rocked the floor-length billowy black coat off her arms.

Last week, Kim spoke about her current dating life with James Corden during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

When asked about her next potential suitor, the SKIMS founder said, "I haven't really thought about it, because I'm not looking. I just want to chill for a minute. I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."

She added, "But I think my next route, I feel like I have to ... go to different places. Clearly, it's not working, whatever I'm doing."

Kim and Pete Davidson called it quits in August after nine months of dating. She previously filed for divorce from husband Kanye West in February 2021, after almost seven years of marriage.