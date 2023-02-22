Kim Kardashian Models Her Sexy New SKIMS Swimsuit Collection on Instagram — Shop Her Look!

Kim Kardashian showed off new styles from her SKIMS swim collection to her followers

By Zizi Strater
Published on February 22, 2023 05:02 PM
Kim K Models Her Brand New SKIMS Swimsuit on Instagram — Shop Her Look!
Photo: Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim Kardashian's new swim collection has landed.

The 42-year-old reality TV star and business mogul just modeled her some new styles for her 346 million followers, giving fans a sneak peek at how the freshly released swimwear looks in real life and on her body.

In the first of two Instagram stories shared, the megastar is wearing the Swim Zip Front Sleeveless One Piece in the color gunmetal. The swimsuit, which Kardashian says is one of her "favs," retails for $92 on the brand's website.

Kim K Models Her Brand New SKIMS Swimsuit on Instagram — Shop Her Look!
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

While modeling the new zip-up style, half unzipped, we see a rack of all the 27 styles launching with the one she is donning, including the Swim Lace Up Monokini, the Swim Ruched T-Shirt and the Swim Long Sleeve Bikini Top, also giving us a glimpse of the brand new limited-edition colors from the drop, neon green and turquoise.

The future lawyer also gave SKIMS fans an announcement in the first video, saying, "Okay guys, I'm so excited to announce that SKIMs swim is officially coming back. I know you guys have asked for it for a long time now, and I am so excited we have all of our signature colors and we have, well, we have 27 styles launching, but we have a lot of brand new swimsuits and cover-ups and even accessories, and we have these two new colors the turquoise and the neon green, of course with all of our classic shades also. This is our biggest swim launch ever, so I'm excited."

Kim K Models Her Brand New SKIMS Swimsuit on Instagram — Shop Her Look!
Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Kim K then followed the first video with an ultra-short video highlighting her favorite new product, saying, "Okay, so the sleeveless zip is one of my favs – I wear it as a bodysuit with pants or swim."

This comes after the star teased the drop last week with a collection of models superimposed with graphically designed alien heads.

Kim Kardashian SKIMS campaign
Harmony Korine for SKIMS

The out-of-this-world campaign saw Kardashian as the only human modeling the collection, surrounded by a handful of extravagant-looking ETs all wearing the brand-new styles SKIMS just released.

There are photos of Kim leaning up against a neon green car in a brown SKIMS suit while four alien head models stood behind her in matching garb. In another, she poses around a pool in the new neon green color while aliens are walking on the pool deck and taking a dip in the water.

