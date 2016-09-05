As one of the biggest celebrities of the 21st century, at some point, Kim Kardashian must have surely considered the legacy she will leave behind for future generations. While her Kim Kardashian Hollywood game will undoubtedly continue to be the preeminent application for all time, the reality star will also surely be remembered for her undying devotion to bodysuits and photos of herself, two passions she managed to combine in her latest photo shoot.

Clearly, in the world of Kim K, 2016 is the year of “blingy, sexy robots.” From her Met Gala ensemble to her latest photo shoot, the reality star loves nothing more than a metallic fashion moment. The Kimoji mogul celebrated Labor Day by sharing a new image from an editorial she shot with renowned fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott. In the shot, Kim lounges amongst a sea of silver coils wearing her most beloved article of clothing a plunging, high-cut silver one piece.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

However, one crucial question still remains: What is this image a photo shoot for exactly? (Not that the Selfish author has ever needed a reason.) We’re guessing when Kim says “Wired” she’s not referring to the tech industry magazine, and while it’s not unheard of for her to stage her own glam session just to celebrate another day in her life, the involvement of Mert & Marcus seems to hint at some serious high fashion bonafides at work behind-the-scenes of this image. Could this be our first look at the bright and shiny future of Yeezy Season 4? Guess we’ll just have to wait until Wednesday to find out where we can add our name to the metallic bodysuit waiting list.