Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Looks Through the Years

01 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Givenchy Dress at the 2013 Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty For her Met Gala debut in 2013, Kim Kardashian, who was pregnant with her first child North West at the time, walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress created out of floral printed jersey with grommet details that attached the sleeves, turtleneck and perfectly matched gloves and shoes. She was accompanied by then-boyfriend Kanye West, who kept things simple in a chic suit by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci.

02 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Lanvin Dress at the 2014 Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images The following year, Kardashian and West channeled old Hollywood glamour as they paid homage to designer Charles James. Kanye wore a black tux with coattails and Kim donned a blue strapless Lanvin gown with a black waistband and thigh-high slit.

03 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Roberto Cavalli Dress at the 2015 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty In 2015, Kardashian rocked a sheer crystal-embroidered Roberto Cavalli gown with feather detailing, which she said was inspired by a huge pop icon. "Tonight's inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala," Kim wrote on Instagram, adding, "I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!!"

04 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Balmain Dress at the 2016 Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock In 2016, Kardashian and West got people talking (and the memes flying fast and furious) with their matching silver looks, which were inspired by the theme Manus x Machina. While West wore ripped jeans, a studded jacket and colored contacts, Kardashian opted for a custom Balmain look, which she described as as"blingy, sexy, robot."

06 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Versace Dress at the 2018 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Kardashian went full '90s glam as she slipped into a custom chainmail Versace dress featuring embroidered crosses, paying tribute to the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She paired the look with double cross necklaces, super long extensions and a Cleopatra-style makeup look featuring a smoky blue cat eye and an over-lined lip.

07 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Mugler Dress at the 2019 Met Gala David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Kardashian's custom Thierry Mugler dress, the designer's first new creation in 20 years, was created to embody the designer's vision of her as "this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping." The outfit also featured a dramatic corset, which Kardashian explained to Vogue made it hard to breathe. "I honestly had to practice. It's a proper corset by Mr Pearl. I never had one like this, it is insane," she told the publication. She later revealed the corset left her with indentations. "I have never felt pain like that in my life," she told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story. She completed her look with "wet" hair, glistening makeup and even water "droplets" on her nails.