Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Looks Through the Years

01 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Givenchy Dress at the 2013 Met Gala Larry Busacca/Getty For her Met Gala debut in 2013, Kim Kardashian, who was pregnant with her first child North West at the time, walked the red carpet in a custom Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci dress created out of floral printed jersey with grommet details that attached the sleeves, turtleneck and perfectly matched gloves and shoes. She was accompanied by then-boyfriend Kanye West, who kept things simple in a chic suit by Givenchy by Riccardo Tisci. 02 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Lanvin Dress at the 2014 Met Gala Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images The following year, Kardashian and West channeled old Hollywood glamour as they paid homage to designer Charles James. Kanye wore a black tux with coattails and Kim donned a blue strapless Lanvin gown with a black waistband and thigh-high slit. 03 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Roberto Cavalli Dress at the 2015 Met Gala Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty In 2015, Kardashian rocked a sheer crystal-embroidered Roberto Cavalli gown with feather detailing, which she said was inspired by a huge pop icon. "Tonight's inspiration! Cher at the 1st ever Met Gala," Kim wrote on Instagram, adding, "I just met her and told her this photo was my inspiration for my dress tonight! She is so beautiful! So happy I met her!!" 04 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Balmain Dress at the 2016 Met Gala Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock In 2016, Kardashian and West got people talking (and the memes flying fast and furious) with their matching silver looks, which were inspired by the theme Manus x Machina. While West wore ripped jeans, a studded jacket and colored contacts, Kardashian opted for a custom Balmain look, which she described as as"blingy, sexy, robot." 05 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Vivienne Westwood Dress at the 2017 Met Gala Kevin Mazur/WireImage For the 2017 Met Gala, Kardashian kept things very simple in an off-the-shoulder Vivienne Westwood Couture corset dress and very few adornments. Having been the victim of a robbery in Paris months earlier, Kardashian had recently told Ellen DeGeneres she didn't know if she could wear real jewelry again following the harrowing experience. For the Met Gala that year, she skipped statement diamonds altogether. 06 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Versace Dress at the 2018 Met Gala Dia Dipasupil/WireImage Kardashian went full '90s glam as she slipped into a custom chainmail Versace dress featuring embroidered crosses, paying tribute to the theme, Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination. She paired the look with double cross necklaces, super long extensions and a Cleopatra-style makeup look featuring a smoky blue cat eye and an over-lined lip. 07 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Mugler Dress at the 2019 Met Gala David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock Kardashian's custom Thierry Mugler dress, the designer's first new creation in 20 years, was created to embody the designer's vision of her as "this California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping." The outfit also featured a dramatic corset, which Kardashian explained to Vogue made it hard to breathe. "I honestly had to practice. It's a proper corset by Mr Pearl. I never had one like this, it is insane," she told the publication. She later revealed the corset left her with indentations. "I have never felt pain like that in my life," she told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story. She completed her look with "wet" hair, glistening makeup and even water "droplets" on her nails. 08 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Dress at the 2019 Met Gala Afterparty Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock For the afterparty that evening, Kardashian went full mermaid, wearing a skin tight Thierry Mugler creation in keeping with the theme of the evening, "Camp: Notes on Fashion," from the plunging neckline to the silver fringe detailing. She completed the look with matching go-go boots, latex gloves, a turquoise marble manicure, glittery eye shadow and a Cher-inspired silver fringe wig. 09 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga Dress at the 2021 Met Gala Mike Coppola/Getty Kardashian stopped the show in a black Balenciaga look that covered up her entire body at the 2021 Met Gala. The custom ensemble featured a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit worn under an oversize T-shirt dress with long pleated train. She completed the look with jersey boots, jersey gloves and a mask that covered her face and head (though she still wore a full face of makeup beneath it!). Though the star said she initially resisted the idea of covering her famous face with a mask, designer Demna Gvasalia convinced her of his vision. "This look on Kim is like a new subculture and fashion statement," a source told PEOPLE. "No logo, no face, but everyone knows it's her. Kanye gave her the courage to push creativity and people's imagination through art. It's the ultimate confidence." 10 of 10 Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe Jean-Louis Dress at the 2022 Met Gala Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the 2022 Met Gala. Matt Baron/Shutterstock For the 2022 Met Gala with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, the reality star wore an iconic Marilyn Monroe dress — the same one the movie star wore in 1962 when she wished President John F. Kennedy a happy birthday at Madison Square Garden. Backlash to the outfit choice was swift, especially after she revealed that she lost 16 lbs. within three weeks in order to wear the dress. "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable,'" she later explained to The New York Times. "Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me." Beyond criticism for her severe diet, she also faced pushback for wearing the historically significant (and very fragile) garment in the first place. There were later allegations that the dress was damaged after she wore it, though Ripley's denied any damage to the gown.