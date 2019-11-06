Kanye West made headlines when he disapproved of the sexiness of wife Kim Kardashian West’s skin-tight Thierry Mugler 2019 Met Gala dress during a scene on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. However, fans didn’t get the full story on the show, so Kim, 39, finally addressed the real reason why Kanye, 42, was upset with her look.

“Well the dress initially since I was wet coming out of the water, there were nipples attached to it. I think with editing I don’t know, I’m not sure if we actually put that part into that fight [on the show],” the reality star said in an interview on The Real. “So, he was really certain that he didn’t want that on the dress and had mentioned it multiple times. And that was still on there so we did have that discussion.”

Ultimately, when it came to the final design, Kim agreed to remove the nipple accents from the dress.

Image zoom Karwai Tang/Getty Images

“I obviously want to be appropriate for my children and there’s enough for them to see already. I could tone it down a little bit. I totally compromise,” she said.

On the eve of the Met Gala in May, Kim and Kanye bickered about her revealing look, which took eight months to create, during her final dress fitting.

“I went through this transition where being a rapper, looking at all these girls and looking at my wife, like, ‘Oh my girl needs to be just like the other girls showing their body off.’ I didn’t realize that that was affecting my soul and my spirit as someone who is married and the father of now … about to be four kids. A corset is a form of underwear, it’s hot, for who though?” the rapper told his wife.

Image zoom

Since the star-studded event was only one night away, Kanye’s criticisms did not go over well with Kim.

“So the night before the Met you’re going to come in here and say that you’re not into a corset vibe?” she responded. “You’re giving me really bad anxiety. You knew last night I had really bad anxiety and I don’t need any more negative energy and for you say you’re now not into me wearing a tight dress.”

“You are my wife and it affects me when pictures are too sexy,” Kanye replied. But Kim did not back down.

Image zoom Theo Wargo/WireImage

“You built me up to be this sexy person and confidence and all this, and just because you’re on a journey and transformation doesn’t mean I’m in the same spot with you,” Kim told him.

While she ended up wearing the show-stopping dress on the night of the Met Gala, Kim said her corset left her with serious indentation marks on her body.

“I have never felt pain like that in my life,” Kardashian West, 38, told the WSJ Magazine for a digital cover story.

She added, “I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off — the indentations on my back and my stomach.”

Image zoom David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The water droplet crystal beading also caused pain to the star. “Not only is this silicone [and] 500 hours of beading and making, but every little piece is itchy on the inside. It’s pokey. So it pokes me,” she explained.

Kardashian West also had to take corset breathing lessons from acclaimed French couturier Mister Pearl, ahead of the gala since it cinched her waist in so tight.

“Corset breathing lessons from none other than Mr. Pearl. It was worth it all!!!” the star said on Instagram.