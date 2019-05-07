This Skincare Brand Is the Secret to Kim Kardashian’s ‘Wet, Dripping’ Met Gala Beauty Look

Kim Kardashian West quite literally came through dripping at the Met Gala.

She wore a custom Thierry Mugler corseted dress that was designed to look like as though she was “a California girl stepping out of the ocean, wet, dripping.” So, of course, her beauty look had to match that “wet” aesthetic — and her longtime makeup artist, Mario Dedivanovic, knew just the products to use to achieve it.

His Met Gala beauty arsenal was chock-full of Tatcha skincare products, the biggest clue that Kim’s skin would definitely be dewy. “The #MetGala is my favorite red carpet of the year. Using @tatcha to prep my client’s skin,” Dedivanovic captioned his photo of Tatcha products on Instagram. “Can you guess what the final look will be?”

In February, Dedivanovic revealed to PEOPLE that his current must-have moisturizer for getting a radiant glow is Tatcha’s new The Dewy Skin Cream, which he said is “the perfect base for makeup, as it leaves the skin with a rich, healthy glow.” In fact, both he and Kim have been obsessed with the skincare brand for years. They originally fell in love with its best-selling Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, of which Dedivanovic says “leaves the most perfect natural glow on the skin.” So, it’s no wonder why he choose to use only Tatcha products to achieve Kim’s luminous glow for the Met Gala.

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Tatcha’s skincare products are pretty pricey, but tons of the makeup artist’s followers commented, saying they’re worth every penny. “Tatcha skincare is actually the freaking BEST. So worth the money,” one follower wrote on Dedivanovic’s post. Other followers were quick to make the investment in them after seeing Kim’s gorgeous skin.

“If this is what you used on Kim to get that look of glass skin then it’s already in my shopping basket,” another follower commented. Dedivanovic so graciously listed the order he used the products in another Instagram post so we can achieve the dewiest skin of our dreams, too. Shop them all in order, below.

Tatcha

Buy It! Luminous Dewy Skin Mask 4 Pack, $45; tatcha.com; 1 sheet mask, $12; sephora.com

Tatcha

Buy It! The Dewy Skin Cream, $68; tatcha.com; sephora.com

Tatcha

Buy It! Violet-C Brightening Serum, $88; tatcha.com; sephora.com

Tatcha

Buy It! Luminous Dewy Skin Mist, $48; tatcha.com; sephora.com

Tatcha

Buy It! The Rice Polish: Classic Foaming Enzyme Powder, $65; tatcha.com; sephora.com

Tatcha

Buy It! The Silk Canvas Filter Finish Protective Primer, $52; tatcha.com; sephora.com